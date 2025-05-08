403
Ambev’S 2025 Strategy Tested By Regional Divides And Rising Costs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ambev SA announced modest first-quarter growth in its latest earnings report, with organic net revenue rising 6.7% to R$22.5 billion ($3.75 billion). Normalized EBITDA climbed 12.7% to R$7.4 billion ($1.23 billion), fueled by cost controls and strategic pricing.
Brazil's beer segment achieved record volumes, increasing 1.4%, while non-alcoholic beverages surged 3.2%, balancing declines in Central America and Canada.
The company declared R$2 billion ($333 million) in dividends, underscoring cautious optimism amid economic pressures. Regional performance diverged sharply.
Brazil and Latin America South drove gains, but Central American volumes fell 4.9%, and Canadian sales dropped 1.6%, highlighting uneven demand.
CEO Carlos Lisboa acknowledged softer conditions in weaker markets while highlighting margin improvements, with gross profit up 9.9% and EBITDA margins expanding 180 basis points to 33.1%.
Shares rose 35.1% year-to-date, though analysts retain a "hold" rating due to currency risks and input cost inflation. Cost management proved critical.
Operating cash flow surged 67.6% to R$1.2 billion ($200 million), aided by tax efficiencies, but rising financial expenses limited net profit growth to 0.4%. The Brazilian real 's depreciation, averaging R$5.96 to the dollar, escalated import costs, complicating pricing strategies.
Ambev Outlook
Global expansion efforts encountered obstacles. Analysts raised Ambev's price target to R$14.50 ($2.42), citing international opportunities, yet Brazil's economic slowdown and craft beer competition demand agile responses.
A 17.9% pretax margin and R$162.5 billion ($27.08 billion) in assets reflect financial strength, but R$62 billion ($10.33 billion) in debt necessitates careful liquidity management.
Full-year revenue is projected at R$95.25 billion ($15.88 billion), with earnings per share estimated at R$1.01 ($0.17). However, inflation and electoral uncertainty continue to cloud the forecasts.
Lisboa emphasized that premiumization and digital distribution could offset risks but warned,“volatility will remain a reality” in 2025. Investors weigh Ambev 's dividend reliability against emerging-market exposure.
Margin sustainability now hinges on navigating Brazil's tightening policies and global trade shifts. The firm's ability to leverage premium brands and cost controls against rising expenses will define its trajectory. Market observers await clearer signals of structural adaptability as regional imbalances persist.
