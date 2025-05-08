Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc.


2025-05-08 03:11:42
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - Cronos Group Inc. : Announced its 2025 first-quarter business results. Net revenue of $32.3 million in Q1 2025 increased by $7.0 million from Q1 2024. Net income of $7.7 million in Q1 2025 increased by $10.2 million from Q1 2024. Cronos Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.21 at $2.77.

MENAFN08052025000212011056ID1109525789

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search