Cronos Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - Cronos Group Inc. : Announced its 2025 first-quarter business results. Net revenue of $32.3 million in Q1 2025 increased by $7.0 million from Q1 2024. Net income of $7.7 million in Q1 2025 increased by $10.2 million from Q1 2024. Cronos Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.21 at $2.77.
