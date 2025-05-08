403
Maple Leaf, Quebecor, Cybercatch At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.50 Thursday. Maple Leaf reports first-quarter Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization grew to $166 million , a 42.9% increase from the first quarter of last year, with Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing from 10.1% to 13.4% for the same period.
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $38.56 Thursday. Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc. and Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc. will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8th, 2025 , at 1:00 PM , following the release of Quebecor Inc.'s consolidated results for the first quarter 2025.
Cybercatch Holdings Inc (C:CYBE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Thursday. CyberCatch has announced the appointment of Steve Kohler to its Board of Directors. Kohler, who previously served on the company's Advisory Board, brings extensive experience from his leadership roles at Ridge Global and Space Florida.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $68.97 Thursday. Definity is expected to report $0.69 EPS for Q1 2025.
Elysee Development Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Thursday. Elysee reported quarterly net income of $1,922,864 ($0.07 per share) in Q1 2025 as compared to $278,436 ($0.01 per share) in Q1 2024.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $53.19 Thursday. Hydro One reports First quarter basic earnings per share (EPS) of
$0.60 compares to EPS of $0.49 for the same period in 2024.
Artemis Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.40 Thursday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.35 Thursday. No news stories today.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund BPF) hit a new 52-week high of $18.68 Thursday. No news stories today.
Cogeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.05 Thursday. No news stories today.
CI Financial Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.60 Thursday. No news stories today.
Constellation Software Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5,126.09 Thursday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.54 Thursday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.34 Thursday. No news stories today.
EnWave Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2,213.99 Thursday. No news stories today.
Fortis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $68.47 Thursday.
FP Newspapers Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Thursday.
Primary Hydrogen Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Thursday. No news stories today.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.63 Thursday. No news stories today.
K2 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $197.54 Thursday. No news stories today.
Lumine Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $48.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
North West Company Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.74 Thursday. No news stories today.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (T) hit a new 52-week high of $33.60 Thursday. No news stories today.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.58. No news stories today.
Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.88 Thursday. No news stories today.
Ramp Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.50 Thursday. No news stories today.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $19.57 Thursday. No news stories today.
Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.49 Thursday. No news stories today.
Topicus Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $174.02 Thursday. No news stories today.
Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $262.48 Thursday. No news stories today.
TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $169.54 Thursday. No news stories today.
Vista Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 Thursday. No news stories today.
