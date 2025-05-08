Liberation Of Area Near Lyptsi Pushes Frontline Further From Kharkiv General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Regaining control over an area located north of the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region has allowed Ukrainian forces to push the line of contact farther from Kharkiv and strengthen the defense of the entire region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“In recent days, Ukrainian troops have liberated a forest area the enemy had nicknamed 'Berlin,'” the General Staff stated.

Thanks to the efforts of the 13th Khartia Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, and other Ukrainian Defense Forces units, control was regained over several square kilometers of tactically significant terrain north of the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region.

Combat operations for this area lasted for about six months.

According to the General Staff, Russian losses in the area exceed 1,500 troops killed and wounded. Several hundred units of enemy weapons and military equipment were also destroyed.

The General Staff emphasized that regaining control over this territo helped push the line of contact away from Kharkiv and strengthen the overall defense of the region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Khartia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, in coordination with other Defense Forces units, completed a major operation to liberate a forested area north of the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region.