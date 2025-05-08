King Meets Ceos, Representatives Of Texas Companies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Texas, May 8 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday met with representatives of government organisations and companies in Texas, to discuss investment opportunities in Jordan and enhance economic cooperation in strategic sectors.The meeting included CEOs and representatives of companies operating in energy, defence, high-value industries, real estate, infrastructure, technology, and future industries such as semiconductor manufacturing.Texas is the eighth largest economy in the world with a GDP of $2.7 trillion, and is a leader in many industries and exports.During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, His Majesty expressed Jordan's readiness to strengthen its strategic partnership with the United States and expand economic cooperation in priority areas for the benefit of both countries.The King highlighted the rapid growth of Jordan's economy, noting that the Kingdom is focusing on investment opportunities in high-value sectors such as green hydrogen, gas, renewable energy, natural minerals, digital services, and innovation, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.His Majesty also spoke about Jordan's advantages as an investment destination, including low manufacturing costs, supportive legislation, a skilled labour force, and free trade agreements that allow products to reach a large number of global markets.The King said Jordan's prudent fiscal policies and advanced infrastructure enhance the country's economic competitiveness and ability to build effective partnerships, attracting global technology companies to invest and expand operations in the Kingdom.His Majesty also highlighted promising opportunities for investment in a number of mega infrastructure projects, as well as healthcare, tourism, and education projects.The meeting included representatives from Chevron Phillips Chemical, Eco Power Crypto, Cirrus Logic, Exela Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Venture Alliance, Arbisoft, Hillwood – a Perot Company, Big Sky Medical, Hylio, Bell Flight, Saronic Technologies, Wheatly Consulting, and Raytheon Technologies.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar, and Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson attended the meeting.Prior to the meeting, the King met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.