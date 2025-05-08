14 Companies Are Participating In The Approval Process For The David Boquete Highway -
The tender includes routine and periodic maintenance work under MOP standards, as well as maintenance of complementary infrastructure, such as vehicular and pedestrian bridges. In addition to road maintenance work, the contract will include the development of a mandatory Tree Planting Plan to mitigate the environmental impact of the works. This plan must be approved in advance by the Ministry of the Environment and evaluated by the Environmental Section of the MOP (Ministry of Public Works). It establishes the planting of at least ten trees for each tree felled. The proposal submission process will be conducted electronically through the PanamaCompra Public Procurement System on Friday, June 6, 2025. On the same day, the envelopes will be opened, during which the technical and financial proposals, along with the respective guarantees, submitted by the bidders will be received and evaluated.
