First 5 California Announces Stronger Starts Day Of Action 2025

First 5 California Announces Statewide Day of Action with Press Conference at Fairytale Town

- Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 CaliforniaSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- First 5 California today announced the upcoming Stronger Starts Day of Action 2025 scheduled to occur on Saturday, May 10, 2025 as a statewide initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of early childhood development and the need to ensure every child in California has the strongest possible start in life. This initiative coincides with Assembly Concurrent Resolution 67 (Sharp-Collins) declaring May 10, 2025 to be“Stronger Starts for Children Day” in California.The Stronger Starts campaign calls attention to the lasting impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and toxic stress response (TSR), while promoting the power of safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments in helping children grow, learn, and thrive. A recent CDC study showed that 63% of U.S. adults report at least one ACE with a total annual economic burden of $14.1 trillion, or $1.5 trillion every year in California alone. The Statewide Day of Action invites communities, leaders, and families to unite around a shared commitment to supporting children during their foundational years.“Stronger Starts for Children Day is about more than recognizing a single day, it's about creating a movement that values and protects childhood,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California.“By coming together in action and awareness, we are saying loud and clear that California's children deserve to grow up in environments where they are safe, loved, and supported.”This weekend's statewide day of action events kicked off today with a press conference in Sacramento at Fairytale Town which included remarks from First 5 California Commissioner Elsa Jimenez, Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty, Deputy State Treasurer Stephanie Tom, Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna, Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra, Dr. Richard Pan, Scott“Fresh” Freshour, emcee for the Sacramento Kings and Olden Polynice, former Sacramento Kings player. Following the event, participants and members of the public were invited to partake in a flower potting event with their children meant to encourage bonding and relationship building to fight the harmful effects of ACEs and prevent toxic stress response.“Every flower planted today is a symbol of hope, growth, and the power of strong starts,” said Katie Albright, Chair of the First 5 California Commission.“These moments remind us that safe, stable, nurturing relationships are the most powerful shield against toxic stress response and early life adversity.”First 5 California continues to lead efforts across the state to equip families, educators, and caregivers with the tools and knowledge they need to nurture healthy development and prevent the long-term impacts of early adversity.To learn more about the Stronger Starts campaign, visit .About First 5 CaliforniaFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit .

