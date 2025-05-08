Dubai Embraces Robot Food Delivery And Smart City Vision

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Dubai embraces robot food delivery

May 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Dubai, a city state within the United Arab Emirates, is rapidly becoming a hub for innovative delivery solutions, with several initiatives launched in the past year to utilize autonomous robots for food delivery services.

These projects align with Dubai's Smart City vision and its goal to have 25 percent of all transportation be autonomous by 2030.

One of the latest developments is the pilot program by Yango Group at Expo City Dubai . This four-month trial involves robots delivering meals from select cafes and restaurants to the main office in Al Wasl Plaza.

These AI-powered robots can independently plan routes, navigate obstacles, and prioritize pedestrian safety. Yango has also partnered with Roots to deploy robots for grocery deliveries in Dubai's Sobha Hartland neighbourhood.

Expo City Dubai is emerging as a testing ground for these technologies. Its controlled environment allows companies to efficiently test and refine autonomous delivery systems.

Other notable initiatives include:



Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global : Launched a similar project in The Sustainable City last year, focusing on delivering food and other items from local shops to residents.

Talabat : Piloted“talabots” in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) in partnership with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ). These robots serve residents within a 3-kilometer radius, promising delivery times of around 15 minutes. Aramex and Kiwibot : Tested drone and robotic delivery solutions in Dubai, combining Kiwibot's autonomous robots with Aramex's logistics expertise.

These robot delivery services aim to enhance convenience, reduce traffic congestion, and lower carbon emissions.

The robots are equipped with advanced technologies like AI-powered navigation, high-definition maps, and sensors to ensure safe and efficient operation in urban environments.