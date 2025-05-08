My Green Lab Launches ACT Ecolabel 2.0: Setting The Global Standard For Sustainable Laboratory Products

MENAFN - 3BL) SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2025 /3BL/ - My Green Lab® today proudly launches theprogram, an enhanced version of the only third-party verified ecolabel for laboratory products. Designed to advanceccountability,onsistency, andransparency for the scientific industry, ACT Ecolabel 2.0 offers product-level data to support sustainability-driven purchasing decisions. Building on years of collaboration with scientists, manufacturers, procurement professionals, and sustainability experts, ACT Ecolabel 2.0 delivers a rigorous, standardized framework for assessing and communicating the environmental impact of laboratory products.

“ACT Ecolabel 2.0 represents the collective expertise behind the program and reflects our deep commitment to advancing sustainability in science through credible, actionable data,” said James Connelly, My Green Lab's CEO.“The enhanced program is transforming how the scientific community approaches sustainability in the lab supply chain, through embedding impact reductions into purchasing decisions, product development, and long-term corporate strategies.”

As sustainability becomes a critical priority for laboratory operations, procurement representatives, and product manufacturers, the ACT Ecolabel delivers a unified framework that supports better decision-making across the supply chain. It enables manufacturers to credibly showcase sustainability performance and empowers procurement teams to make informed, sustainability-aligned purchasing decisions with confidence.

Jennifer Valsler, Director, Sustainable Procurement, AstraZeneca, says, "The My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel 2.0 aligns with AstraZeneca's corporate sustainability goals, while providing a consistent benchmark to evaluate products for purchasing decision making. Participation from manufacturers will strengthen their response for sustainability requests, and a consistent third-party verified industry standard will spur innovation and drive supply chain impact reductions."

The market has responded enthusiastically: 26 leading manufacturers have already committed to ACT Ecolabel 2.0 certification of their products, joining the 46 already participating, signaling the growing importance of a trusted standard like ACT Ecolabel for environmental accountability in life sciences.

The upgraded ACT Ecolabel program introduces a range of enhancements, including:



Impact-focused, science-based, standardized scoring: The refined 100-point weighting system places greater emphasis on the most environmentally significant attributes and ensures clear, consistent comparisons across all types of lab products.

Clearer communication and visuals: Reimagined label improves readability and usability by communicating key sustainability attributes clearly and directly.

Product carbon footprint reporting: ACT now includes company and product-level CO2e data to support Scope 3 emissions tracking and sustainable procurement requirements. Global alignment: ACT is recommended by the U.S. EPA and aligned with global regulations on green claims, supporting international sales and procurement strategies across the globe.

The ACT Ecolabel offers meaningful benefits to both manufacturers and procurement teams to support sustainable product development and smarter purchasing decisions.



For procurement professionals, the ACT Ecolabel streamlines decision-making by enabling direct product comparisons across suppliers while mitigating greenwashing risks. Manufacturers who adopt the ACT Ecolabel gain competitive advantages through RFQ eligibility, deeper engagement with sustainability-minded customers, and the ability to demonstrate measurable progress through a trusted ecolabel.

With more than 1,700 certified products from over 60 participating manufacturers in the ACT Ecolabel database , the program has become a central resource for the growing global community focused on sustainability in laboratory operations.

Explore the comprehensive certified product database and discover how the ACT Ecolabel can support and accelerate your organization's sustainability goals.

Visit mygreenlab/mgl-act-ecolabel .

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

My Green Lab® ACT® Ecolabel

The first ecolabel for lab equipment and supplies that provides transparent, third-party verified data to help scientists and procurement teams make sustainable choices. Sixty companies and over 1,700 products currently have an ACT Ecolabel, with third-party verification provided by Verico.

For more information about My Green Lab, visit mygreenlab .