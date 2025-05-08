Bullbookie Unveils Revolutionary Sports Entertainment Platform On Cardano Blockchain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering Fans with Risk-Free Sports Predictions

London, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullBookie , a revolutionary startup in the convergence of sports and blockchain technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking sports entertainment and fan engagement platform. Built on the robust Cardano blockchain, this innovative platform is set to transform the way fans interact with their favourite sports by offering a risk-free sports prediction experience.









The Crimson Bull ready to add excitement to the game.





With BullBookie's platform, sports enthusiasts will be able to stake BBWIN tokens (crypto utility token) on major sporting events, including UFC, boxing, world-class soccer, NBA, and NFL, without the fear of losing their principal. This unique approach ensures that participants can enjoy the thrill of sports predictions while maintaining financial security, as their principal is always returned minus a small service fee, regardless of the outcome.

The platform's integration with Cardano blockchain technology guarantees transparency and security, providing users with a trustworthy environment to engage in sports predictions. By focusing on fun, community, and responsible entertainment, BullBookie aims to redefine sports entertainment and fan engagement, moving away from traditional gambling models.

As BullBookie prepares for a global rollout by mid-2026, the platform is poised to reach sports fans worldwide, offering an unparalleled experience that combines cutting-edge technology with the excitement of global sports. This ambitious expansion plan underscores BullBookie's dedication to innovation and its mission to transform the sports entertainment landscape.

By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, BullBookie could set a new standard for fan engagement, making it possible for sports enthusiasts to connect with their favorite events in a meaningful and risk-free way. As the platform continues to evolve, it promises to deliver a dynamic and engaging experience that resonates with fans across the globe.

BullBookie is also opening the door for venture capital firms and private investors to participate in an exclusive private sale of its BBWIN Utility Token at a discounted rate. This private sale will be followed by a public ICO presale, giving early supporters priority access to the BBWIN token and the BullBookie ecosystem. These initiatives are designed to foster strong partnerships and build an engaged community as BullBookie prepares for its global rollout and redefines the sports engagement experience on Cardano.









BullBookie will cover top tier motor racing events along with premium fighting contests, football, basketball and tennis



About BullBookie

BullBookie is a next-generation Web3 sports prediction platform that lets users enjoy the thrill of sports predictions without ever risking their principal. Powered by Cardano blockchain technology, BullBookie ensures transparency, security, and a truly risk-free experience where participants can stake BBWIN tokens on major sporting events and always get their principal back, minus a small service fee, regardless of the outcome. Covering everything from UFC and boxing to world-class soccer, NBA, and NFL, BullBookie will redefine sports entertainment and fans engagement by focusing on fun, community, and responsible entertainment rather than traditional gambling. With a global reach and a commitment to innovation, BullBookie is transforming the way fans interact with their favorite sports, making everyone a winner.

Press inquiries

BullBookie



Santiago Blasco

...

Meet us in the UK - Malta - Spain - Thailand



