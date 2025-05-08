EAM Jaishankar Discusses India's Firm Stand On Countering Terrorism With Saudi Arabia Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar conveyed India's steadfast stance in combating terrorism during a meeting with Adel Aljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, in New Delhi, on Thursday.

"A good meeting with Adel Aljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia this morning. Shared India's perspectives on firmly countering terrorism," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

The Saudi Minister's India visit, labelled as "unscheduled" by analysts, comes at a time when there are escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 innocent civilians. The Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched Operation Sindoor, targetting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly terror attack.

On April 30, Saudi Arabia issued an official statement expressing its concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and the continued exchange of fire along the border areas.

"The Kingdom calls on both countries to de-escalate, avoid further escalation, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, while upholding the principles of good neighborliness and working towards stability and peace in a manner that serves the interests of both their peoples and the peoples of the region," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said in the statement.

Saudi Arabia had also earlier condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in the strongest terms.

"The Kingdom affirms its firm stance in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and targeting of civilians. The Kingdom also extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of India," the ministry said in a statement.

EAM Jaishankar on Wednesday had also spoken with the foreign ministers of Japan, Qatar, Spain, France and Germany, discussing India's strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps earlier in the day.

The operation targetted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 terror attack.

The Indian government maintains that its response to Pahalgam attacks has been measured, calibrated and non-escalatory.

Real-time surveillance and post-strike assessments have confirmed the destruction of the intended targets in Pakistan and PoK.

Operation Sindoor marks one of India's most assertive cross-border military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.