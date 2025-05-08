Vitrolife AB (publ) becomes lead investor in AutoIVF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitrolife Group today announces it has become a leading investor in AutoIVF. This strategic investment aligns with our corporate strategy of improving affordability and access to IVF to patients around the world.

AutoIVF, is an early-stage MedTech company with the aim to make IVF more accessible, affordable and efficient. Its technology, OvaReadyTM, is a groundbreaking automated system that simplifies and enhances egg retrieval and preparation, enabling high-quality fertility services in the current IVF process and also supports decentralising the egg retrieval process outside traditional IVF laboratory settings.

''This investment marks another step in our corporate strategy to build an end-to-end platform that connects products and services across the entire IVF workflow. By continuing to automate the IVF process we will enable safe, efficient and effective fertility care," says Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO of the Vitrolife Group.

Ravi Kapur, CEO of AutoIVF, shares, "With this new investment and partnership, we are excited to accelerate our path to market and explore collaborations that can expand access, scale innovation, and create lasting value across the reproductive health ecosystem."

Financial impact is minimal, more details will be disclosed during the Q2 earnings release.

