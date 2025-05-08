403
Mother's Recipe Unveils 'Summerwala Sharbat' To Help Beat The Heat With Five Refreshing Flavours
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 8, 2025: Mother's Recipe, India's homegrown ethnic food brand known for its delicious and traditional flavors, brings summer nostalgia to life with its delightful Summerwala Sharbat range, crafted to revive the cherished tradition of cooling refreshments during the hot months. True to its ethos of evoking emotion and tradition through food, the brand offers a refreshing experience that mirrors the joy of sharing homemade sharbat with family and guests.
In India, the art of making sharbat isn't just a summer ritual, it's a cherished legacy passed down through generations. With every glass poured, there's a story, often of a grandmother's lovingly guarded recipe or the joy of serving something special to guests on a hot afternoon. Sharbat is more than just a refreshing drink, it's a heartfelt gesture, a symbol of warmth and a sweet thread that weaves together tradition, hospitality and togetherness. Inspired by these timeless traditions, Mother's Recipe has introduced its Summerwala Sharbat range, a vibrant collection of five delightful flavours designed to revive those nostalgic moments and infuse every sip with the taste of home.
The Sharbat range features five delectable variants: Mango Panna, Rose Sharbat, Jeera Masala, Khus Syrup, and Lemon Ginger. Each flavour has been thoughtfully crafted using traditional ingredients known for their hydrating and health-boosting properties, helping beat the summer heat while aiding digestion and cooling the body naturally. Whether served chilled with a dash of mint and lemon, transformed into a mocktail, or used in faluda, the sharbat range is versatile and perfect for any summer gathering.
The Summerwala Sharbat comes in a 750ml PET bottle priced at Rs. 190. Designed for convenience, the sturdy, reusable bottles are easy to store and perfect for everyday use. This vibrant range is available across leading e-commerce platforms such as Big Basket, as well as major retail outlets, further strengthening the brand's growing presence in the beverage segment.
About Mother's Recipe
Owned by Desai Foods Private Limited, Mother's Recipe stands as a pillar of traditional and authentic Indian flavors. The brand boasts an expansive distribution network reaching diverse retail formats including mom & pop stores, modern trade and e-commerce. Mother's Recipe is celebrated in over 45 countries, with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Pune, Kolkata and Bharoda, maintaining the highest quality standards certified under ISO 9001-2008 and ISO 22000-2005. Recognized with awards such as the Consumer Voice Award and the Superbrand Award, Mother's Recipe is also a 'Two Star Export House' designated by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
