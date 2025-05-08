Application Gateway Market To Hit USD 5.62B By 2032, Fueled By Demand For Secure Traffic Control & Cloud-Based Security | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Application Gateway Market is growing due to rising cyber threats, cloud adoption, and demand for secure, scalable network solutions. Pune, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application Gateway Market Size Analysis: “ The Application Gateway Market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.62 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2032. ”

Akamai Technologies (Akamai Kona Site Defender, Akamai App & API Protector)

Avi Networks (Avi Vantage Platform, Avi Web Application Firewall)

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (Barracuda Web Application Firewall, Barracuda CloudGen Firewall)

Cloud Software Group, Inc. (Citrix Web App Firewall, Citrix ADC)

F5, Inc. (F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF, F5 NGINX Plus)

Forcepoint (Forcepoint Web Security Gateway, Forcepoint Next-Gen Firewall)

Fortinet, Inc. (FortiWeb Web Application Firewall, FortiADC)

Imperva (Imperva Web Application Firewall, Imperva API Security)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (Juniper AppSecure, Juniper Secure Edge)

Microsoft (Azure Application Gateway, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps)

Orange Business (Flexible SD-WAN, Business VPN Galerie)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (Prisma Cloud Web Application Firewall, Palo Alto VM-Series Firewalls) Progress Software Corporation (Kemp LoadMaster, Flowmon Anomaly Detection System) Application Gateway Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.2 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Drives the Application Gateway Market Growth

This growth of market is due to surge in demand for secure and effective solutions for network traffic control. With the growing adoption of cloud computing and digital transformation, the demand for security solutions such as advanced threat protection, secure application access, etc. They are symmetrical for the Application Gateway, which means they have features that must be provided to manage the enterprise's near-perfect traffic flows, such as load balancing, secure web application protection.

In 2023, the U.S. Application Gateway Market was valued at USD 0.56 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

This growth is driven by the increase in the demand for secure and high-performance web application delivery solutions. As organizations worldwide embrace cloud services, Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile applications, there is a demand for more sophisticated traffic management and threat protection. In addition, increasing focus on cybersecurity and compliance regulations is something that enterprises have become more stringent on, thus leading to enterprises preferring the deployment of an application gateway to provide secure and uninterrupted user experiences.

By Component, Solution Segment Leads Application Gateway Market, Services Segment Set to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Solution segment accounted for the largest market share at 63%, driven by the growing demand for web traffic management, security, and load-balancing features. Increasing DDoS, SQL injection, and XSS attack threats across critical industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecom is encouraging enterprises to deploy scalable application gateway solutions which in turn will bolster the application gateway market growth.

The Services segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.04% from 2024 to 2032, due to increasing requirements for consulting, deployment & managed services. With the movement from enterprise towards cloud and hybrid infrastructures, organisations require expert services to help seamlessly integrate, configure and run application gateway systems.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominate Application Gateway Market, SMEs Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2023, large enterprises held 57% of the Application Gateway Market, driven by as they require high-performance, secure solutions to protect the critical applications and data. Aimed at overcoming the challenges posed by regulated data environments, organizations across BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare sectors are using such tools from providers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS and F5 Networks so they can protect against cyber threats while complying with benchmarks and regulations in multi-cloud environments.

The SMEs segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.0% through 2032, fueled by increased digitalization and rising cybersecurity threats. small enterprises are on the move using best-in-class application gateway solutions that are affordable, scalable, and offer automated updates and performance optimization. Some providers such as Cisco, Cloudflare, and Akamai are creating customized offerings to address the specific requirements of this emerging segment.

By End-Use, IT & Telecommunication Segment Led the Application Gateway Market, BFSI Segment to Register Fastest CAGR

In 2023, the IT & Telecommunication segment held a 25% revenue share, driven by the demand for secure, scalable, and low-latency network infrastructure. With the growing usage of 5G, cloud computing, and IoT, adoption of the application gateways along with telecom and IT providers deploying F5 BIGIP LTM and Akamai AI edge gateway is one of the key factors for traffic optimization and advanced threat protection.

The BFSI segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.26%, fueled by escalating cybersecurity threats and strict compliance mandates. While ensuring secure and hassle-free digitization, financial institutions are leveraging artificial intelligence–driven application gateways to guard against the emergence of ransomware, phishing, DDoS, etc. However, vendors such as Citrix, AWS and Fortinet are coming up with tailor-made solutions for the BFSI sector.

Application Gateway Market Segmentation:

By Component



Solution Services

By Enterprise Size



SMEs Large Enterprise

By End-Use



BFSI

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare Others

North America Dominated the Application Gateway Market in 2023, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America accounted for 38% of the Application Gateway Market in 2023, driven by growing cybersecurity concerns, widespread cloud adoption, and digital transformation across industries. Major players like AWS, Microsoft, and Cisco are advancing security solutions, while regulations like CCPA and HIPAA push sectors such as banking, healthcare, and e-commerce to adopt robust application gateway technologies for compliance and threat mitigation.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.58% through 2032, fueled by increasing digitalization, cloud service adoption, and escalating cyber threats. As e-commerce, fintech and smart city engagements grow it is natural that countries like China, India, Japan make investments in secure web infrastructures. Its increasing demand for a cloud-native scalable security solution is the reason for accelerated market adoption.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Application Gateway Market Segmentation By Component

8. Application Gateway Market Segmentation By End-Use

9. Application Gateway Market Segmentation By Enterprise Size

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

