New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

DEMDACO Recalls Maril Brand Scented Candles Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards (25-250)



Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Cable Railing Kits Due to Entrapment Hazard (25-251)



Xylolin Peg Doll Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Babywants (25-252)



Igloo Expands Recall of 90 Qt Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Hazards; Total Recalled Now Nearly 1.2 Million (25-253)



Yamaha Corporation of America Recalls Power Adaptors for Digital Pianos and Music Workstations Due to Burn and Fire Hazards (25-254)



Delta Gas Ball Valves Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Masco Canada (25-255)



Deuter Recalls Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard (25-256)



Legend Brands Recalls Bliss Hair Dryers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Burlington Stores (25-257)



About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

