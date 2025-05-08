Genitourinary Drugs Market Projected To Hit USD 33.37 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Cancer Rates And Urinary Disorders Worldwide | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prostate cancer, UTIs, and hormonal drug uptake lead growth; Asia Pacific emerges as fastest-growing region as awareness and access to care improve. Austin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genitourinary Drugs Market Size & Trends: The global Genitourinary Drugs Market size to reach USD 33.37 billion by 2032, up from USD 29.69 billion in 2024, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.49%. This growth is largely fueled by a rising elderly population, increased access to urological healthcare and a growing incidence of conditions such as prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, and bladder disorders. In the United States, the market was valued at approximately USD 8.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 9.27 billion by 2032. This steady rise is being supported by a growing demand for targeted therapies and innovative drug formulations aimed at treating genitourinary conditions more effectively.

Get a Sample Report of Genitourinary Drugs Market@ Market Overview The increasing burden of urological conditions such as prostate cancer, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and overactive bladder is resulting in a gradual but consistent growth of the global genitourinary drugs market. In industrialized countries in particular, aging populations are still key drivers of market expansion because the elderly are more prone to having genitourinary issues. Early diagnosis and timely treatment measures, caused by increasing understanding of increasing awareness, and diagnostic advances, have reinforced market demand even further. In addition, the shift towards targeted treatments, particularly immunotherapy-based drugs, is creating solid avenues for market growth. Specifically, hormonal and immunotherapy-based drugs are propelling U.S. market trends, underscoring the imperative of novel medication development and regulatory clearances enabling the launch of next-generation prostate and bladder cancer treatments, which command a significant proportion of treatment demand. Public and corporate funding for pharmaceutical development that is urology-specific and cancer research is anticipated to support further market growth. Key Genitourinary Drugs Companies Profiled in the Report

Abbott

Genentech Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Antares Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG Allergan Genitourinary Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 29.69 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 33.37 billion CAGR CAGR of 1.49% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Indication:

In 2023, prostate cancer remained the most dominant indication segment, capturing 27% of the global genitourinary drugs market share. The high prevalence of prostate cancer, especially among aging males in North America and Europe, coupled with strong therapeutic pipelines and multiple FDA-approved treatment options, reinforces its leading position. Widespread awareness campaigns and robust healthcare infrastructure have further driven the adoption of prostate-specific therapeutics.

Meanwhile, interstitial cystitis is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising awareness of this chronic bladder condition, increasing diagnosis rates, and expanding clinical research on novel anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating drugs are contributing to segment acceleration. Pharmaceutical companies are also exploring targeted pain relief options, addressing the unmet needs of patients with this underdiagnosed disorder.

By Product:

The hormonal therapy segment dominated the genitourinary drugs market in 2024, accounting for 25% of total revenue. This segment benefits from its critical role in managing hormone-dependent cancers such as prostate and endometrial cancers. Hormonal drugs, including GnRH agonists and anti-androgens, are widely used in both early and advanced stages of cancer management, particularly in male patients.

Conversely, the gynecological drugs segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Increased prevalence of genitourinary syndromes in postmenopausal women, combined with growing recognition of female-specific urological disorders such as UTIs and pelvic inflammatory disease, are driving this growth. Novel formulations and patient-specific therapies are enhancing treatment outcomes in women's urological health.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

Genitourinary Drugs Market Segmentation

By Indication



Prostate Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Erectile Dysfunction

Bladder Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Renal Cancer

Urinary Tract Infections

Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder

Haematuria

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Interstitial Cystitis Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

By Product



Urologicals

Gynecological

Hormonal Therapy

Anti-infectives Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the genitourinary drugs market, accounting for 36.9% of the global revenue share. This can be attributed to strong healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative drugs, and high disease burden in the U.S. and Canada. The presence of major pharmaceutical firms and rising investments in urology-focused R&D further reinforce the region's market leadership.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the highest growth from 2025 to 2032. Rapid urbanization, increasing awareness regarding urinary diseases, and expansion of healthcare access in countries like China and India are fostering market development. In addition, government initiatives to combat rising cancer incidence and improve women's health are anticipated to significantly propel regional demand.

Recent Developments



March 2023 – Pfizer Inc. signed a definitive merger agreement with Seagen Inc., a leader in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), to advance treatments for prostate and bladder cancers using precision-targeted therapeutics. April 2023 – GSK plc announced promising results from its phase III EAGLE-2 and EAGLE-3 trials for gepotidacin, a novel oral antibiotic for uncomplicated UTIs, targeting drug-resistant pathogens.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Over 275 million individuals globally were affected by genitourinary disorders, with prostate cancer cases alone accounting for approximately 1.5 million diagnosed patients.

North America accounted for nearly 38% of all prescriptions for genitourinary drugs, followed by Europe at 27%. Asia Pacific showed a rapid year-over-year increase in prescriptions, particularly for antibiotics and hormonal agents.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a 15% increase in annual drug volume dispensed by 2032, driven by expanding healthcare systems and growing access to chronic disease treatments.

Government-funded programs accounted for 45% of total genitourinary drug spending globally, followed by private insurance (33%), out-of-pocket (18%), and employer-sponsored plans (4%). Among all genitourinary drug therapies, prostate cancer treatments represented 29% of total utilization, with strong adoption of combination hormone and radiopharmaceutical therapies.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Genitourinary Drugs Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Prescription Volume and Trends by Region (2023)

5.2 Drug Volume – Production vs. Usage (2023)

5.3 Healthcare Spending – Genitourinary Segment (2023)

5.4 Regulatory & Market Access Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Genitourinary Drugs Market by Indication

8. Genitourinary Drugs Market by Product

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Related Reports

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

Urinalysis Market Report

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report

Urology Devices Market Report

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)