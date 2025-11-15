Sofia Coppola, Kirsten Dunst Likely To Reunite For Another Movie

Coppola and Dunst Eyeing a Reunion

Director Sofia Coppola and actress Kirsten Dunst are likely to reunite for a movie, reported Deadline.

The Oscar-winning writer and director Sofia Coppola revealed that she and Kirsten Dunst have been 'talking about' reuniting on another film nearly 10 years after their last team-up on 2017's The Beguiled. "I have so many original ideas, adaptations. I'm kind of all over the place. Kirsten and I were talking about doing something, but I just kind of put everything on pause. I really want to do something with Kirsten, and there was one thing we were thinking of and figuring out. I would love to get back to making a film again," said Coppola to Vanity Fair as quoted by Deadline.

Following their work on Coppola's feature directorial debut, 'The Virgin Suicides', Dunst starred in the director's Marie Antoinette (2006) and 'The Beguiled', in addition to making a cameo as herself in 'The Bling Ring' (2013).

Dunst on Coppola's Influence

Dunst previously reminisced about her work on 'The Virgin Suicides', sharing her continued praise for Coppola with Deadline. "I really think working with Sofia at such a young age, at 16, gave me the feeling that I was beautiful. I looked up to her so much," she said in 2021 as quoted by Deadline.

"She was the queen bee, an older sister to me, so the fact that she thought I was pretty, or cool--getting that validation from a woman you think is the coolest means you don't need it from male directors. You know what I'm trying to say--it's like, I didn't have to be looked at through the male gaze to feel like, 'I'm sexy.' Sofia made me feel that way. My coming-of-age film, when people first saw me differently, was The Virgin Suicides. And that was through a female director's eye, which is so different to how a male director would have seen me, I would think," said Dunst as quoted by Deadline. (ANI)

