India Launches "Operation Sindoor"
(MENAFN) India’s Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, has confirmed that the military campaign named “Operation Sindoor” targeting Pakistan is still “an ongoing operation.”
This was communicated during a meeting with representatives from various political parties.
According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Singh emphasized that due to the operation's active status, it would be inappropriate to offer detailed briefings or presentations on each specific event related to the mission.
Rijiju further noted that there was a unanimous show of support from all political parties for the military’s actions. He stated, "We will support the government and armed forces," highlighting a collective national stance in backing the armed forces’ efforts.
As of now, there has been no official response from Pakistan regarding Singh’s remarks or the Indian operation.
The political discussions in India took place while Premier Narendra Modi convened a top-level session with senior officials from different ministries.
The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the country's “national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination” following recent incidents linked to “national security.”
Tensions between the two neighboring countries have significantly intensified this week.
The situation escalated after India declared “Operation Sindoor” late Tuesday night, claiming it had targeted “terrorist infrastructure" at nine separate sites within Pakistan.
Authorities in India asserted that the strikes were a legitimate measure taken to “respond and preempt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks.”
On the other hand, Pakistan’s military reported that 31 individuals lost their lives as a result of missile attacks and artillery fire by India in the Pakistan-controlled region of Kashmir.
