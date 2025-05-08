Flexential Promotes Ryan Mallory to President and Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Newly created role supports company's ongoing growth and transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has promoted Ryan Mallory to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mallory joined Flexential in June 2020 as COO of Colocation Services and has since taken on increased responsibilities, including most recently serving as COO. In his expanded role as President and COO, Mallory will lead the company's internal day-to-day operations, ensure the growth of the technology platform, and drive strategic execution. All senior leaders will report directly to Mallory.

Flexential CEO Chris Downie will continue his focus on strengthening financial market relationships, corporate partnerships, and long-term strategies, as well as other external initiatives. This change is part of Flexential's executive succession plan and supports its ongoing growth and diversification.

"Ryan Mallory has been instrumental in Flexential's success," Downie said. "He has redefined excellence by focusing on customer outcomes and technical innovation. The promotion is a natural step as we accelerate investments to meet demand and build on our recent success."

Under Mallory's leadership, Flexential has significantly increased its footprint in key markets. It constructed 18 MW and 36 MW data centers near Portland in Hillsboro, Oregon, and 22.5 MW and 36 MW facilities outside Atlanta in Douglasville, Georgia. Its fifth data center in the Denver area, a 22.5 MW high-density colocation facility in Parker, Colorado, will open next year.

Mallory also oversees key initiatives within the company. He guided the development of Flexential Fabric , which delivers advanced software-defined interconnection services, and helped expand Flexential's partnership with CoreWeave to support high-density deployments.

With more than 25 years of experience in high-growth technology environments, Mallory brings deep expertise in interconnection and edge computing.

"What we've built at Flexential is the result of hundreds of professionals aligning around a shared mission," Mallory said. "We will continue to deliver unparalleled performance, scalability, and service excellence for our customers and solidify our position as an innovator and top provider in digital infrastructure."

Flexential operates 40+ data centers across 18 U.S. markets and manages more than 330 MW of built and in-development capacity. Its FlexAnywhere® platform combines colocation, cloud, connectivity, and data protection with managed services to support digital transformation and the growing demands of hyperscale and AI workloads.

