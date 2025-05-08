Radia And U.S. Department Of Defense Collaborate To Assess Utility Of Windrunnertm, The World's Largest Aircraft, For Dual Use Civil-Military Oversized/Outsized Cargo Operations

BOULDER, Colo., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radia, the developer of a transformational outsized, high-volume cargo aircraft, the WindRunnerTM, today announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). With a length of 356 feet (109m) and a wingspan of 261 feet (80m), the WindRunner will have twelve times the volume of the 747 and the ability to land on short and unpaved runways. The CRADA, a research partnership between Radia and U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), will focus on understanding the feasibility and operational effectiveness of the WindRunner as a potential commercial carrier option to support critical DoD logistics and transportation needs, such as through the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF). The agreement allows Radia and DoD to assess how the unique capabilities of the WindRunner allow moving critical military-unique cargo-and to serve the broader civil/ military oversized cargo market.

Key areas of research under the CRADA will include:



Cargo capacity and handling: Analyzing the WindRunner's ability to transport various types of DoD cargo, including space launch materials, oversized equipment, and humanitarian aid.

Ground operations: Evaluating airfield suitability, ground handling procedures, and necessary infrastructure for efficient WindRunner operations.

Operational planning: Developing mission profiles and assessing the aircraft's performance in different operational scenarios. Integration with existing DoD systems: Exploring the portions of typical DoD logistics networks that may best be served by the WindRunner commercial cargo option.

"The WindRunner allows the world's biggest things to be delivered to the hardest-to-reach locations. This collaboration demonstrates how commercial capabilities may help to support U.S. national defense by integrating with and addressing military needs," said Mark Lundstrom, Radia Founder and CEO. "By leveraging the unique design and capabilities of the WindRunner, we can together explore innovative solutions for transporting outsized and high-volume cargo, enhancing the DoD's ability to respond to global challenges."

The CRADA enables joint research efforts, data sharing, and collaboration between Radia and DoD experts. Findings from this research will inform future strategy decisions and operational planning for dual-use civilian and military airlift capabilities.

About Radia

Radia has developed the WindRunnerTM, the largest aircraft ever built by volume. Designed for dual use, it enables efficient delivery of oversized cargo to locations with limited infrastructure-serving applications in clean energy, defense, aerospace, and emergency response. In the renewable sector, WindRunner allows the deployment of next-generation onshore wind turbines too large for land transport, unlocking cheaper and more abundant energy. Radia has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a 'WEF Unicorn' and by Endeavor as an 'Endeavor Entrepreneur.' Learn more at radia .

Contact:

Kathy Van Buskirk

Head of Marketing & Communications, Radia

[email protected]

+1 720 771 7651

SOURCE Radia

