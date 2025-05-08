Comprehensive Insights Of The Agentic AI Tools Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025-2034

Agentic AI Tools Global Market Report 2025

Interested in how the agentic AI tools market size has grown exponentially in recent years?

The data points to a rise from $6.67 billion in 2024 to $10.41 billion in 2025. This translates to an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 56.1%. The growth in the historic period can be largely attributed to advancements in machine learning and deep learning, growth of large language models LLMs, increasing demand for automation and efficiency, the rise of autonomous systems and robotics, and improvements in natural language processing NLP.

Looking ahead, the agentic AI tools market is on track to experience exponential growth. The market size is forecasted to reach $61.45 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 55.9%. This forecast period's growth is spurred by the integration of AI agents in enterprise workflows, advancements in multimodal AI models, increasing demand for personalized and adaptive AI, expansion of autonomous decision-making systems, and growth of AI-driven automation in creative and knowledge work.

But what is driving this growth?

The increasing demand for automation is expected to drive the agentic AI tools market in the future. The need for efficiency and productivity in business operations is pushing the demand for automation. Companies are exploring ways to reduce manual effort and accelerate workflows using advanced technologies. This has opened new areas for agentic AI tools, which further enhance automation by allowing for autonomous decision-making and the adaptive performance of complex tasks without human intervention. This trend can be seen in the rise of industrial robot production, with Japanese companies producing 45% of all industrial robots worldwide in 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Agentic AI Tools Market?

A closer look at the key industry players reveals that companies like Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and others play a significant role in this market. These companies and several others are continuously innovating to remain competitive in the agentic AI tools market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Agentic AI Tools Market?

In addition, emerging trends suggest that major industry players are focusing on technological advancements such as AI Refinery Platform to gain a competitive edge. AI Refinery Platform is an advanced AI-driven system designed to process, optimize, and refine raw data into actionable insights. This key trend is illustrated by Accenture plc, which launched AI Refinery for Industry featuring 12 industry-specific AI agent solutions in January 2025.

How Is The Agentic AI Tools Market Segmented ?

To paint a clearer picture of the market, it is segmented by technology, deployment model, organization size, application, and industry vertical. Under each category, there are further subsegments, offering insight into specific market trends and opportunities.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Agentic AI Tools Market?

Regional insights reveal that North America was the largest market for agentic AI tools in 2024. However, the report also covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, thereby providing a global view of the market performance.

