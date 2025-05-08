Property Finder Hires Monzo's Fernando Fanton As Chief Product Officer

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Fanton's appointment marks a significant and impressive addition to Property Finder's leadership team

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2025: Property Finder, the leading property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced the hire of Fernando Fanton as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this strategic role, Fanton will lead product development across the Group, with a focus on driving innovation and delivering best-in-class experiences for consumers and partners.

Fanton's appointment marks a significant and impressive addition to Property Finder's leadership team, reflecting the company's ambition to accelerate innovation and solidify its position as a world-class leader in the region.

Fanton brings a rare combination of technical depth and strategic leadership to this latest position, having held executive roles at some of the world's most innovative companies. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Property Finder, as the business continues to scale across the region and double down on its vision to transform the home-seeking journey through trust, talent, and technology.

“We are delighted to welcome Fernando to Property Finder.” said Michael Lahyani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Property Finder.“His experience in scaling digital products globally, paired with his customer-first mindset and passion for innovation, make him an incredible asset and addition to the business as we continue to build a lighthouse tech company in the region. Fernando will play a vital role in accelerating our growth and shaping the future of real estate in the region, underlining our purpose to change living for good in the region.”

Prior to joining Property Finder, Fanton served as Chief Product Officer at Monzo, the UK's leading digital bank, where he led product strategy through a period of rapid growth and innovation. He previously held senior leadership roles at Rappi, JustEat, and Elsevier, and began his career as a software engineer at Microsoft in Seattle. With hands-on experience in the UK, USA, South Korea, Colombia, and Argentina, Fanton brings a truly global perspective to the business.

“I'm thrilled to join Property Finder at such a dynamic time for both the company and the region's tech ecosystem,” said Fernando Fanton.“The opportunity to help millions of people across MENA find a home and to do it by building intuitive, tech-driven experiences is something I'm incredibly passionate about. I look forward to working with the talented teams here at Property Finder and to continue setting new standards for the real estate industry.”

Fanton holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering and Computer Science from Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from The Wharton School.

His appointment underscores Property Finder's continued investment in technology and talent as it pursues its purpose: to change living for good in the region.