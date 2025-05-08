Pledge Software Launches The Nonprofit Check Plus API To Simplify And Strengthen Nonprofit Verification

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Nonprofit Check Plus API aggregates data from the IRS Business Master File (BMF), IRS Pub 78, OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control), and the IRS Auto-Revocation List (AROE), enabling seamless and accurate nonprofit validation by Employer Identification Number (EIN).

"Nonprofit Check Plus brings transparency, trust, and automation to anyone working with the U.S. nonprofit sector," said Kolapo Akande, Founder and CEO of Pledge Software. "Whether you're powering donation platforms, corporate giving programs, or grants management systems, this API ensures you're working with verified, compliant organizations."

Key Features:



Real-Time EIN-Based Lookup: Validate nonprofits instantly using a single API call.

Multi-Source Compliance Checks: Cross-reference against IRS BMF, Pub 78, AROE, and OFAC lists.

Structured JSON Output: Developer-friendly format for easy integration. Free & Paid Tiers: Flexible pricing for small developers, large enterprises, and everything in between.

Use Cases:



Corporate giving and donation matching

Crowdfunding and donor platforms

KYC/AML compliance for fintech

Government and foundation grant distribution Marketplaces working with mission-aligned vendors

Developers can start for free at , with premium plans offering advanced features and higher usage limits.

About Pledge Software

Pledge Software is a mission-driven technology company building tools that promote trust, transparency, and efficiency in the nonprofit ecosystem. Through its Pactman platform, it offers public nonprofit profiles, donation tools, and API products that support better giving and grantmaking.

Press Inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Contact:

Jim Jordan

Head of Communications

Pledge Software

+1-205-973-6939

[email protected]



SOURCE Pledge Software