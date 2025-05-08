Pledge Software Launches The Nonprofit Check Plus API To Simplify And Strengthen Nonprofit Verification
"Nonprofit Check Plus brings transparency, trust, and automation to anyone working with the U.S. nonprofit sector," said Kolapo Akande, Founder and CEO of Pledge Software. "Whether you're powering donation platforms, corporate giving programs, or grants management systems, this API ensures you're working with verified, compliant organizations."
Key Features:
-
Real-Time EIN-Based Lookup: Validate nonprofits instantly using a single API call.
Multi-Source Compliance Checks: Cross-reference against IRS BMF, Pub 78, AROE, and OFAC lists.
Structured JSON Output: Developer-friendly format for easy integration.
Free & Paid Tiers: Flexible pricing for small developers, large enterprises, and everything in between.
Use Cases:
-
Corporate giving and donation matching
Crowdfunding and donor platforms
KYC/AML compliance for fintech
Government and foundation grant distribution
Marketplaces working with mission-aligned vendors
Developers can start for free at , with premium plans offering advanced features and higher usage limits.
About Pledge Software
Pledge Software is a mission-driven technology company building tools that promote trust, transparency, and efficiency in the nonprofit ecosystem. Through its Pactman platform, it offers public nonprofit profiles, donation tools, and API products that support better giving and grantmaking.
Press Inquiries:
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Contact:
Jim Jordan
Head of Communications
Pledge Software
+1-205-973-6939
[email protected]
SOURCE Pledge Software
