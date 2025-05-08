403
Chinese, Egyptian Air Forces Conduct Joint Drills
(MENAFN) China's Air Force recently sent aircraft, including the J-10C fighter jet, KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, and YY-20 aerial refueling tanker, to participate in a joint exercise with the Egyptian Air Force at an Egyptian air base, a Chinese defense spokesperson announced on Thursday.
Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang stated in response to media inquiries that the two nations' air forces conducted their first "Eagles of Civilization-2025" joint training exercise from April 17 to May 4.
Zhang highlighted that this marked the first occasion China had deployed a full force package to Africa for joint military training.
According to Zhang, the drills encompassed air superiority operations, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), battlefield search and rescue, and integrated unit exercises. He further noted that the training involved discussions and exchanges on training methodologies, air combat strategies, and aerial refueling techniques.
Zhang emphasized that the joint training served to enhance the technical and tactical skills of the participating personnel and strengthened the friendship, mutual trust, and practical cooperation between the two armed forces. He also stated that it effectively tested the Chinese Air Force's capabilities in long-range power projection, rapid deployment, and integrated operational capabilities.
