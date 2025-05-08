Celebrated Advocate Annie Nelson Named Nashville, Tennessee's 2025 'Remarkable Woman' By WKRN Nashville

Annie Nelson shines on the purple carpet at the 2025 Remarkable Women Awards, where she was honored as Tennessee's“Remarkable Woman” by WKRN Nashville and Nexstar Media Group for her extraordinary advocacy and impact.

The cover of Annie Nelson's bes1tselling book, RESILIENCE: Coming Back from Crisis with Faith, Passion and Purpose, which chronicles her inspiring journey of overcoming adversity and empowering others through faith and service.

Annie Nelson, founder of American Soldier Network, with General Michael Flynn (right) and Boon Cutler (left), U.S. Army Veteran. Cutler says,“She really is remarkable... The coalitions Annie has built within the veteran community are honestly second to none.”

Veteran Champion and Speaker Honored in National Nexstar Media Group Initiative Recognizing Women Making a Difference

- Annie Nelson, American Soldier NetworkNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Annie Nelson, nationally recognized veterans advocate and founder of the American Soldier Network , has been named the 2025“Remarkable Woman of the Year” by WKRN News 2 Nashville as part of Nexstar Media Group's nationwide initiative celebrating Women's History Month. The prestigious award honors women who make a powerful difference in their communities through compassion, leadership, and service.This year, over 12,000 nominations poured in nationwide, resulting in 125 local market winners, each a testament to resilience, service, and impact. Annie was selected as the Nashville honoree from among an outstanding group of women recognized by more than 200 Nexstar-owned or partner stations in 125 U.S. markets, as well as The CW Network, NewsNation, and The Hill. Nelson stood out for her unwavering dedication to military veterans' mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Her grassroots nonprofit, American Soldier Network, is a lifeline to countless service members returning home with visible and invisible wounds.“Thank you will never be adequate to WKRN Nashville for selecting me as their Remarkable Woman 2025. I am truly humbled and blessed!” said Nelson.Annie, a Minnesota native, changed her life forever after a pen pal friendship with a wounded Marine in 2004 ignited her mission to serve our nation's military and veterans. Overcoming multiple personal health battles, including surviving multiple concussions, two brain tumors, and PTSD, Annie has become a force for good, launching The American Soldier Network, RuckUp, and an acclaimed columnist for US Veterans Magazine. Her story is further shared through her book RESILIENCE: Coming Back from Crisis with Faith, Passion & Purpose.Boone Cutler, US Army Veteran - Author, Cognitive Warfare, Strategic Communications Policy Development, and Veteran Advocate, says of Annie,“She really is remarkable. She is a wonderful human being. I can not impress enough on the coalitions that Annie has been able to build within the veteran community to bridge the gap between veterans and civilians. They are honestly second to none!”As Nashville, Tennessee's Remarkable Woman, Annie's authentic voice raises awareness of the needs of our military, veterans, and their families. Her journey of faith, perseverance, and compassion makes her a sought-after keynote speaker for organizations, events, and conferences nationwide.Honoring Mental Health Awareness MonthThe announcement is poignant: May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a cause deeply intertwined with Nelson's mission. With an estimated 17 veterans dying by suicide each day, Nelson's advocacy focuses not only on raising awareness but on providing real, tangible solutions.Through her national speaking engagements, Annie Nelson has helped drive awareness and traffic to RuckUp - a one-of-a-kind resource for the veteran and military community that now averages over 50,000 monthly visits. The site's impact is fueled by both its invaluable tools and Nelson's insight, shaped by more than 20 years of civilian experience embedded in the field. A pioneer in breaking the stigma around PTS and mental health, Nelson continues to lead vital conversations nationwide.A National Voice for Our HeroesAnnie Nelson's advocacy has earned her national media coverage, keynote invitations at military and corporate events, and recognition from top military leaders and political figures. She continues to be a tireless force for good, shining a light on the challenges veterans face and the strength they carry within.For more information on Annie's journey and to view the WKRN feature, visit WKRN's official feature.Organizations, schools, and corporations looking to inspire their audiences with Annie Nelson's message of resilience, leadership, and service can book her for speaking engagements by visiting .For press inquiries or to interview Annie Nelson, contact Kelly Bennett at .... Follow Annie on Social Media on Facebook, Instagram, X (formally Twitter) and LinkedIn @theannienelson.About Annie Nelson:Annie Nelson is the founder and President of The American Soldier Network, creator of RuckUp and“American Heroes,” the television series, and author of RESILIENCE, Coming back from Crisis with Faith, Passion and Purpose. Forward by Actor Kevin Sorbo and a columnist for U.S. Veterans Magazine. Her work is dedicated to advocacy, connection, and hope for America's military, veterans, and their families. Annie has been a pioneering voice in shifting the conversation around suicide prevention, emphasizing brain health, healing, and the powerful connection between healing the brain and the soul.

