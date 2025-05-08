LDF's Marshall-Motley Scholars Program Announces Its Fifth Cohort Of Future Civil Rights Leaders

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) is proud to announce its fifth cohort of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program (MMSP). Launched in 2020, MMSP has worked to equip the South with the next generation of highly skilled civil rights lawyers dedicated to providing legal advocacy of unparalleled excellence in the pursuit of racial justice. With the selection of this cohort, LDF has reached its initial goal of identifying 50 Marshall-Motley Scholars.

The program advances LDF's mission to serve the legal needs of Black communities in the South, where racial injustice remains deeply rooted. Named for LDF pioneers Thurgood Marshall and Constance Baker Motley, it provides full law school scholarships, mentorship, and professional development to aspiring civil rights lawyers. In return, scholars commit ten years to serving Black communities in the South, helping to break down barriers that often deter students from entering the field.

"We are incredibly proud to announce our fifth cohort of Marshall-Motley Scholars, a group that exemplifies courage, commitment, and a deep dedication to racial justice," said LDF President and Director-Counsel Janai S. Nelson. "These scholars represent the future of civil rights advocacy, and we are confident that they will continue to lead the charge for justice in the South and across the nation. We know that the impact of these scholars will resonate for generations to come."

This cohort of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program represents a group of future civil rights attorneys who have shown immense promise through their work in diverse fields such as environmental justice, public service, voting rights, organizing, and grassroots advocacy. This group of scholars has also contributed to community initiatives, founded advocacy groups, and dedicated themselves to uplifting marginalized communities.

"We are excited to see this year's group of Marshall-Motley Scholars step into their full potential," said Adria Nobles Kimbrough, Director of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program. "Our commitment to racial justice and to the development of new leaders in this work continues. These scholars will carry forward the legacy of Thurgood Marshall and Constance Baker Motley with strength, vision, and determination."

Over the past five years, LDF's MMSP has invested in the education and training of 50 aspiring civil rights attorneys who will go on to advocate for racial justice and equity alongside, and on behalf of Black communities in the South. Each scholar has been provided with:



A full law school scholarship covering tuition, room and board, and incidentals to eliminate the financial barriers often faced by students of color in to pursuing careers in civil rights law



Summer internships with national and regional civil rights organizations to jumpstart their training in racial justice law



A two-year postgraduate fellowship at civil rights law organizations in the South fighting for racial justice

Access to special training programs sponsored by LDF and partner organizations to enhance their skills and expertise

The impact of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program has just begun. Fifty Marshall-Motley Scholars now stand ready to transform the legal landscape of the South-bringing bold advocacy, lived experience, and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve. Together, they represent not just a response to injustice, but a powerful vision for what justice can become.

Founded in 1940, the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) is the nation's first civil rights law organization. LDF's Thurgood Marshall Institute is a multi-disciplinary and collaborative hub within LDF that launches targeted campaigns and undertakes innovative research to shape the civil rights narrative. In media attributions, please refer to us as the Legal Defense Fund or LDF. Please note that LDF has been completely separate from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) since 1957-although LDF was originally founded by the NAACP and shares its commitment to equal rights.

Media Contact:

LDF Media

[email protected]

SOURCE NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

