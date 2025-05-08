Weatherstrong® Launches AOS Program: Faster, Smarter Outdoor Cabinet Solutions For Pros

For island installations, WeatherStrong® offers stocked countertop options, allowing pros to deliver complete outdoor kitchen solutions without additional sourcing delays-streamlining both the sales and installation process.

The AOS line features the same premium durability WeatherStrong is known for, engineered from proprietary All-Weatherboard® composite material and built to withstand rain, humidity, salt air, and intense sun exposure. Proudly manufactured in Florida, WeatherStrong® helps customers avoid overseas shipping delays and tariff-related cost increases, ensuring greater predictability in both timelines and budgets.

"The AOS Program was developed to solve real jobsite challenges," said Rick Vazquez, President of WeatherStrong®. "It allows our partners to complete projects faster and more cost-effectively while delivering a premium outdoor kitchen experience that combines beauty and durability."

To support project planning, WeatherStrong® offers the Gemini 3D Design Tool, enabling pros to create quick, accurate layouts without the need for advanced software like 2020 or ProKitchen-saving time and delivering polished client presentations.

Ideal for rooftops, patios, pool decks, and other tight-access spaces, the AOS Program offers pros a reliable, fast, and cost-effective way to deliver standout outdoor kitchen projects.

For full program details, the AOS catalog, and registration information, visit .

