Weatherstrong® Launches AOS Program: Faster, Smarter Outdoor Cabinet Solutions For Pros
For island installations, WeatherStrong® offers stocked countertop options, allowing pros to deliver complete outdoor kitchen solutions without additional sourcing delays-streamlining both the sales and installation process.
The AOS line features the same premium durability WeatherStrong is known for, engineered from proprietary All-Weatherboard® composite material and built to withstand rain, humidity, salt air, and intense sun exposure. Proudly manufactured in Florida, WeatherStrong® helps customers avoid overseas shipping delays and tariff-related cost increases, ensuring greater predictability in both timelines and budgets.
"The AOS Program was developed to solve real jobsite challenges," said Rick Vazquez, President of WeatherStrong®. "It allows our partners to complete projects faster and more cost-effectively while delivering a premium outdoor kitchen experience that combines beauty and durability."
To support project planning, WeatherStrong® offers the Gemini 3D Design Tool, enabling pros to create quick, accurate layouts without the need for advanced software like 2020 or ProKitchen-saving time and delivering polished client presentations.
Ideal for rooftops, patios, pool decks, and other tight-access spaces, the AOS Program offers pros a reliable, fast, and cost-effective way to deliver standout outdoor kitchen projects.
For full program details, the AOS catalog, and registration information, visit .
CONTACT: Jason Stutes, [email protected]
SOURCE WeatherStrong®
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment