403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Evidence Gets Seized in Diego Maradona’s Death Case
(MENAFN) Authorities delving into the circumstances surrounding the demise of Argentine football icon Diego Maradona have obtained 300 additional medical files and more than 500 emails from a healthcare facility involved in his care, based on media accounts released on Wednesday.
Following a directive from the public prosecutor's office, police in Buenos Aires province carried out a raid at the Los Olivos medical center, the place where Maradona spent his final days in November 2020.
The pre-dawn search was triggered by courtroom declarations that highlighted inconsistencies in the statements of Pablo Dimitroff, who serves as the medical director of the clinic, and Fernando Villarejo, leader of the intensive care department.
During the operation, law enforcement officials consulted with clinic personnel and the legal team representing Swiss Medical, the company that manages the institution.
The objective of the search was to locate treatment documentation from November 3 to November 11, 2020, which had not yet been handed over to the judicial authorities.
Currently, seven individuals — among them Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov — are accused of carelessness that allegedly contributed to the legendary athlete’s passing.
Maradona, widely regarded as one of the finest footballers in the sport’s history, passed away on November 25, 2020, in Tigre, within Buenos Aires province, due to “acute pulmonary edema” associated with ongoing heart problems.
Following a directive from the public prosecutor's office, police in Buenos Aires province carried out a raid at the Los Olivos medical center, the place where Maradona spent his final days in November 2020.
The pre-dawn search was triggered by courtroom declarations that highlighted inconsistencies in the statements of Pablo Dimitroff, who serves as the medical director of the clinic, and Fernando Villarejo, leader of the intensive care department.
During the operation, law enforcement officials consulted with clinic personnel and the legal team representing Swiss Medical, the company that manages the institution.
The objective of the search was to locate treatment documentation from November 3 to November 11, 2020, which had not yet been handed over to the judicial authorities.
Currently, seven individuals — among them Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov — are accused of carelessness that allegedly contributed to the legendary athlete’s passing.
Maradona, widely regarded as one of the finest footballers in the sport’s history, passed away on November 25, 2020, in Tigre, within Buenos Aires province, due to “acute pulmonary edema” associated with ongoing heart problems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment