Y2K Nostalgia Meets Y3K Vision: The Future Of Fashion Has Arrived

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As the world continues to revel in the retro-futuristic glow of Y2K, the fashion frontier is already leaping ahead-to. Welcome to the Year 3000, where, and theare reshaping not just fashion trends, but the very foundations of how we design, wear, and experience style. Once the stuff of sci-fi,, andare fast becoming the new normal.

We're thrilled to present the Fashion Tech Forum on May 23, 2025 , in collaboration with yehyehyhe, brings together visionary designers, digital pioneers, and boundary-pushing brands to explore how technology and artistry merge in the age of Y3K. From AI-crafted couture and smart textiles to immersive runways and blockchain-backed authenticity, this is where silicon meets silk -and the next era of fashion begins.



The Rise of AI Designers: Can algorithms master the art of trend forecasting?

Retail Reimagined: How AI is transforming in-store and digital shopping experiences.

Digital Fashion Revolution: Phygital fashion immersion: reality & virtuality converge Sustainability Meets Innovation: Next-gen materials and eco-conscious supply chains.

Fashion executives, tech disruptors, and forward-thinking creatives-this is your gateway to the next wave of tech-infused luxury . Witness how leading brands are merging innovation with artistry to craft the future of style.

About yehyehyeh:

yehyehyeh is an agency that aims to drive value change in the industry through the integration of sustainability, pioneering creativity and new technologies, providing strategic consulting, creative solutions, product innovation and media communication to forward-thinking brands and organizations. Our partners include ERDOS, LVMH, Kering, OTB Group, Shanghai Fashion Week, Nio Life, Bloomberg Green, Global Fashion Agenda, Green Carpet Fashion Awards, and more.