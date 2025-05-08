Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Breakfast Club For Family Offices, Lps, And Gps - Now Open For Applications!

2025-05-08 07:30:27
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) We're thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the Investor Breakfast Club , taking place on May 23rd from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM at BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macao.

Designed exclusively for fund managers, allocators, and institutional investors , the Investor Breakfast Club is a private, invitation-only gathering that offers a rare opportunity to build relationships and exchange insights with fellow capital allocators before the day's main sessions begin. Set in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, this curated breakfast brings together key decision-makers across the investment ecosystem-from venture capital and private equity to family offices and sovereign wealth funds.

Over freshly brewed coffee and a thoughtfully prepared breakfast spread, attendees can engage in off-the-record conversations , share emerging investment theses, and spark potential collaborations. Whether you're exploring co-investment opportunities, looking to expand your LP/GP network, or simply want to reconnect with trusted peers, this is where real conversations and lasting connections begin.

Participation is limited and subject to a selection process to ensure a quality peer-to-peer experience. A confirmation email will be sent to your registered email upon approval.

Scan the QR code or click here to join the Investor Breakfast Club!

