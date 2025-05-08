Zoomcar Announces Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the“Company”) (OTCQX: ZCAR), a leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing in India, announced that its common shares and warrants are transitioning from the Nasdaq Global Markets to trading on the OTCQX Best Market and the OTCQB Venture Market, respectively, under the ticker symbols of“ZCAR” and“ZCARW”, respectively. The OTCQX Market represents the highest market of OTC Markets Group's offerings and is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Trading on OTCQX enables Zoomcar to provide the greatest transparency, increased visibility, and accessibility to investors available in the OTC Markets.

Zoomcar's transition to the OTCQX Market is expected to ensure continuity in trading of its common stock while supporting its mission of empowering hosts and providing affordable, flexible transportation solutions to guests.

US investors can find current financial disclosure and real time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Zoomcar will aim to list later this year on a national exchange in the U.S.

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

