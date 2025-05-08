SHE BEYOND: Breaking Boundaries, Creating The Future” BEYOND Expo And“She Rewires” Co-Host BEYOND SHETECH SUMMIT

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As the technological revolution continues to reshape human civilization, women are redefining the boundaries of innovation with their unique perspectives and unwavering strength, driving the world toward a more sustainable future. In this unstoppable wave of female empowerment, BEYOND Expo is proud to partner with She Rewires to host the BEYOND SheTech Summit on May 22, 2025, at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo.

Under the theme “SHE BEYOND: Breaking Boundaries, Creating the Future,” this year's summit will delve into the groundbreaking achievements and innovations led by women across technology, business, sports, and culture. It will also explore strategies to enhance female leadership and influence in the modern era, fostering a more inclusive and equitable future.

The summit will feature a world-class lineup of speakers, including international female sports stars, top executives from global tech companies, renowned entrepreneurs, leading investors, pioneering scientists, and senior leaders . Together, they will engage in inspiring dialogues on cutting-edge topics such as empowering women through technology, breaking barriers in sports, the role of women in AI-driven innovation, shaping global influence through business and leadership, and the power of female storytelling in driving cross-industry innovation . These discussions aim to spark fresh ideas and highlight the transformative impact of women across sectors.

BEYOND Expo is committed to promoting diversity, inclusion, and gender equality as part of its mission to drive sustainable development. At BEYOND Expo 2024, over 30% of attendees were women, and BEYOND SheTech Summit attracted exceptional female leaders such as Olympic champion Deng Yaping, ICBC Macao Chairwoman Gao Ming, Innovation Works President Tao Ning, Fusion Fund Founder Zhang Lu, and Biocytogen Co-founder Chen Zhijing . Through their insightful contributions, these trailblazers demonstrated the profound leadership and influence of women in technology.

We invite outstanding female leaders from all fields to join us as speakers at the BEYOND SHETECH SUMMIT. This is a unique opportunity to showcase your leadership, share your success stories, and inspire others to break barriers and create a brighter future. Together, let's shape the future of women in tech and beyond.

She Rewires is a social enterprise that focuses on the development of women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). We are committed to igniting and reshaping women's passion and development in STEAM.

We are originated from China and connects globally. As one of the most active communities of women in STEAM community in China, it showcases a new and vibrant image of women in China.

Our vision is to shape a sustainable STEAM future for everyone. We not only embrace change with the times but also look forward to a future built by women and our allies, which is more inclusive, diverse, and innovative, allowing everyone to become pioneers in their respective fields. She Rewires is led by over 130 co-builders in 16 cities and connects with more than 70,000 members worldwide.

BEYOND Expo is Asia's largest technology and innovation exhibition, showcasing cutting-edge advancements and industry transformations. Featuring specialized exhibition zones and vertical industry forums, it facilitates comprehensive tech innovation and cross-sector collaboration.

Since 2021, BEYOND Expo has attracted participants from Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn startups, and emerging enterprises across Asia. By integrating business, products, capital, and industries, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovation ecosystem that drives technological progress across the Asia-Pacific and beyond.