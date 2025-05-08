Dubai Land Department Reinforces Principles Of Transparency And Promotes A Culture Of Integrity Within Its Operational Framework

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Dubai Land Department (DLD) was recognised under the 'Best Practices – Anti-Fraud Category' by the UAE Internal Auditors Association, in recognition of its pioneering efforts in developing an integrated system for fraud risk management and prevention. The award also acknowledges DLD's commitment to enhancing transparency and promoting a culture of integrity across the real estate sector.

This award reaffirms DLD's position as a leading institution in adopting effective anti-fraud practices grounded in strong institutional values and driven by an integrated approach aimed at achieving tangible impact, advancing transparency maturity, and reinforcing the principle of professional integrity.

It also reflects the Department's efforts in aligning its audit and oversight strategies with international standards, thereby enhancing the efficiency of its transparency framework and strengthening the trust of stakeholders and partners in Dubai's real estate environment.

DLD distinguished itself by adopting a proactive approach that leverages the latest data analytics tools, launching smart platforms for whistleblowing, and updating policies and procedures in line with global best practices set by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). These efforts have significantly enhanced early fraud detection capabilities and strengthened the institutional integrity environment.

On this occasion, Faisal Al Taheri, Director of the Internal Audit & Risk Department at DLD, said:“This achievement is a culmination of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the principles of transparency and accountability, and a testament to our commitment to applying best practices in internal auditing and fraud risk management. This recognition is the result of integrated efforts across the DLD's divisions and the active support of our strategic partners from the early planning stages to this moment of achievement, reflecting the strength of our collaborative institutional work. We are proud to contribute to Dubai's journey toward attaining the highest standards of corporate governance and look forward to continuing our innovation in supporting the business environment and the sustainability of the real estate sector.”

This win embodies the DLD's commitment to Dubai's strategic vision of strengthening trust in the real estate sector and cementing the Emirate's position as a global investment destination, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.