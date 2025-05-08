Jinko ESS Sign Memorandum Of Agreement With Solartoday For Sungiga All In One Distribution Partnership

MUNICH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS ), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that Jinko Solar, Denmark has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement("MoA") with SolarToday to distribute the SunGiga All-in-One products in the Benelux, Romania, Greece, Germany, and Turkey(the "Territory").

This MoA strengthens Jinko ESS's presence in the Territory through a distribution partnership with SolarToday, a trusted and long-established PV distributor with extensive market reach and technical know-how across Europe. The collaboration brings together SolarToday's local expertise and customer network with Jinko's bankable energy storage technologies, offering a seamless one-stop solution that combines solar PV and advanced BESS.

Roberto Murgioni, General Manager ESS Europe at Jinko ESS, commented, "This collaboration positions SolarToday as Jinko's key partner in scaling energy storage deployment across the EU, where the need for grid stability and seamless renewable integration is growing rapidly. In SolarToday, we have found not only a trusted pan- EU ally but one that shares our core values and long-term vision. Together, we are advancing a one-stop clean energy solution that integrates both PV and BESS, simplifying the transition to smarter, more resilient power systems for customers across the EU region. This partnership marks a significant step toward accelerating innovation and delivering a meaningful impact in Europe's clean energy future."

Mr. Tom Engbers, CEO for SolarToday added, "We regard Jinko as a KEY-Partner in our Pan-EU distribution model and signing this strategic distribution model for the ESS markets expresses our joint ambition in terms of partnership and determination to make a real difference in the solar energy market with our focus on Generation (PV), Storage (ESS) and Usage (EV). We are very proud to be a partner of Jinko ESS."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS ) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2025.

