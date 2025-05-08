Eritrea: Schools Independence Day Week Commences In Central Region

Schools Independence Week in connection with the 34th Independence Day anniversary has officially commenced today at Deb'at hall in Akria sub-zone under the theme“Our Cohesion-Our Armour”. The Schools Week has been officially opened by Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region.

Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the education office in the region, said that the commencement of Schools Independence Week beyond providing academic education has significant contribution in nurturing competent students, inculcating nationalism and preserving the noble societal values.

The event was attended by Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, Mr. Abraham Semere, chairman of the regional Assembly as well as other officials in the region.

Schools Independence Day Week in the Central Region will be conducted in 116 kindergartens, 79 elementary, 40 junior as well as in 22 high schools featuring various programs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.