When It's Time For An Epoxy Floor Coating

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Migrating Corrosion Inhibitors are a great way to add sustainability and durability to a concrete structure by slowing down the natural process of corrosion on embedded rebar. However, sometimes other enemies lead the attack even before corrosion has the thought of starting. For concrete floors, this agent could be heavy traffic or corrosive chemical exposure that wears down the concrete cover prematurely. That damage leads to more damage, accelerating the deterioration process-which is why a tough barrier coating is sometimes the most critical step for protecting a concrete floor.

Do I Need a Coating on My Concrete Floor?To determine whether you need a concrete floor coating, it is important to evaluate how much traffic and chemical exposure the floor receives and if cleanliness standards are high. This depends directly on the setting, with the following examples as likely candidates:.Garage floors with heavy trucks rolling in and out and automotive fluids being spilled.Dairy processing facilities that handle large volumes of milk and water (for washing).Manufacturing plants with the potential for chemical spills.Food service facilities that are federally inspected

What Kind of Coating Should I Use on My Concrete Floor?Epoxy coatings like Cortec's MCI®-2026 Floor Coating are a go-to for protecting concrete floors with high traffic or chemical exposure. MCI®-2026 uses traditional novolac epoxy chemistry to achieve a high degree of physical and chemical resistance. It protects concrete surfaces from aggressive industrial environments and prevents the intrusion of corrosive elements that would otherwise attack cementitious materials and steel reinforcement. MCI®-2026 also meets all USDA/FDA guidelines for use in federally inspected facilities.

Additional Features of MCI®-2026As is characteristic of epoxy coatings, MCI®-2026 contains zero VOC (EPA Method 24). Its range of chemical resistance is broad, making it useful for many different manufacturing environments. A companion chemical resistance guide shows the degree of resistance MCI®-2026 has toward a variety of chemicals, including organic and inorganic acids, solvents, alcohols, ketones/esters, alkalis and salts, oils, and even miscellaneous food items like juice, peanut butter, milk, mustard, and mayonnaise! Be sure to check the guide in relation to your facility before making your final coating choice.

Know Your Concrete Protection PortfolioThere are many ways to enhance the durability and service life of reinforced concrete. In addition to adding Cortec® Migrating Corrosion Inhibitors to various outdoor structural components, it is good to be familiar with epoxy coatings such as MCI®-2026 that are an important preventative maintenance option for indoor floors. Contact Cortec® to learn more about this and other protective options in the MCI® portfolio.