403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky kicks official over contradicting Kiev’s ‘civilian’ missile attack story
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office announced the dismissal of Vladimir Artyukh, the head of Ukraine’s Sumy Regional Military Administration, following his statements contradicting the official narrative about a recent Russian missile strike. Artyukh had claimed that he did not organize a military awards ceremony that was reportedly targeted in the Russian strike.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday that it had carried out a precision strike on Sunday in Sumy, a border city in northeastern Ukraine, targeting a gathering of Ukrainian command staff. The attack used two Iskander-M missiles and resulted in the deaths of over 60 senior Ukrainian servicemen.
Ukrainian officials initially reported that the strike had hit a military awards ceremony for the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, leading to 35 civilian deaths and 129 injuries. However, Artyukh denied organizing the event, stating that while he was invited, he was not responsible for the ceremony. Despite this, local authorities, including the mayor of Konotop, accused him of being directly responsible for the casualties.
On Tuesday, Zelensky signed a decree removing Artyukh from his position. The move was confirmed by Taras Melnychuk, a government representative, who also announced that a replacement would be appointed.
Meanwhile, Russian officials continue to assert that the military only targets military-related sites, denying any intentional strikes on civilian infrastructure. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia’s strikes focus on military objectives. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added that the targeted facility in Sumy was hosting both Ukrainian and NATO officers, whom he claimed were posing as mercenaries. Lavrov also accused Ukraine of placing military assets near civilian infrastructure, violating international law.
Sumy, a regional capital with over 250,000 residents, is situated near the Russian border and has become a significant site in the ongoing conflict, especially following Ukraine’s retreat from Russia’s Kursk Region.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday that it had carried out a precision strike on Sunday in Sumy, a border city in northeastern Ukraine, targeting a gathering of Ukrainian command staff. The attack used two Iskander-M missiles and resulted in the deaths of over 60 senior Ukrainian servicemen.
Ukrainian officials initially reported that the strike had hit a military awards ceremony for the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, leading to 35 civilian deaths and 129 injuries. However, Artyukh denied organizing the event, stating that while he was invited, he was not responsible for the ceremony. Despite this, local authorities, including the mayor of Konotop, accused him of being directly responsible for the casualties.
On Tuesday, Zelensky signed a decree removing Artyukh from his position. The move was confirmed by Taras Melnychuk, a government representative, who also announced that a replacement would be appointed.
Meanwhile, Russian officials continue to assert that the military only targets military-related sites, denying any intentional strikes on civilian infrastructure. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia’s strikes focus on military objectives. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added that the targeted facility in Sumy was hosting both Ukrainian and NATO officers, whom he claimed were posing as mercenaries. Lavrov also accused Ukraine of placing military assets near civilian infrastructure, violating international law.
Sumy, a regional capital with over 250,000 residents, is situated near the Russian border and has become a significant site in the ongoing conflict, especially following Ukraine’s retreat from Russia’s Kursk Region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment