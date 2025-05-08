Mild To Hot Weather Expected Through Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- Jordan will experience a mix of mild and hot weather conditions through Sunday, with temperatures peaking on Saturday before slightly cooling down at the start of the new week, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Thursday, temperatures will rise slightly across the Kingdom. The highlands will see mild weather, while conditions will turn relatively hot in the Badia and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds will be observed, and moderate easterly winds will shift to northwesterly in the evening.Friday's forecast indicates stable conditions, with mild temperatures expected to continue over the highlands. Relatively hot weather will prevail in the Badia and hotter temperatures will persist in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High clouds will be present, and moderate northeasterly winds are expected to turn northwesterly by midday, becoming active at times, particularly in desert areas.A slight uptick in temperatures is expected Saturday, with readings forecasted to be 6 to 7 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages. Most regions will experience relatively hot weather, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot. Winds will be moderate from the northeast, shifting to northwesterly in the evening.By Sunday, temperatures are projected to drop slightly. Mild weather will return to the highlands, with relatively hot conditions in the Badia and hot weather continuing in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds are expected, accompanied by moderate northeasterly winds turning northwesterly by evening and becoming active at intervals.Today, temperatures across the Kingdom are forecasted to vary by region. Eastern Amman is expected to see highs of 32 C and lows of 18 C, while Western Amman will experience slightly cooler conditions at 30 C and 16 C.The northern highlands are set to record 28 C during the day and 15 C at night, with the Sharah highlands registering a range of 27 C to 13 C. In the Badia, temperatures are forecasted to reach 34 C during the day and drop to 19 C at night.The plains will mirror conditions in Eastern Amman, with temperatures ranging from 32 C to 18 C. In the Jordan Valley, the north will see a high of 36 C and a low of 20 C, while the south will be warmer, peaking at 38 C and dipping to 23 C.The Dead Sea region will experience highs of 37 C and lows of 21 C, and Aqaba will also reach 38 C during the day, with nighttime temperatures around 22 C.