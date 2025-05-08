Saudi Arabia Rejects Israel's Announcement Of Incursion, Control Of Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities' announcement regarding their incursion and control of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, as well as its categorical rejection of the ongoing Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law.



In a statement Wednesday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom's rejection of any attempts to expand settlements on Palestinian lands and the importance of obligating the Israeli authorities to abide by international resolutions.



The statement emphasized the Kingdom's firm position in support of the Palestinian cause in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



