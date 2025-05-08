Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia Rejects Israel's Announcement Of Incursion, Control Of Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

Saudi Arabia Rejects Israel's Announcement Of Incursion, Control Of Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories


2025-05-08 03:14:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities' announcement regarding their incursion and control of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, as well as its categorical rejection of the ongoing Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

In a statement Wednesday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom's rejection of any attempts to expand settlements on Palestinian lands and the importance of obligating the Israeli authorities to abide by international resolutions.

The statement emphasized the Kingdom's firm position in support of the Palestinian cause in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Read Also
  • Palestinian PM declares Gaza a famine-battered area, urges swift UN intervention
  • Six European nations reject 'any demographic or territorial change' in Gaza
  • Qatar, Egypt issue joint statement on mediation efforts in Gaza

MENAFN08052025000063011010ID1109522293

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search