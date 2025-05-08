Yemen's Houthis Claim Fresh Attacks Towards Israel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Sanaa: Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday that it had launched fresh drone attacks towards Israel, a day after it signed a ceasefire agreement with the United States -- a deal the group said does not extend to its operations against Israel.

In a televised statement aired on the group's al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group fired two drones at Ramon airport in southern Israel, and launched another drone towards a "vital target" in Tel Aviv.

No details were provided on the results of the strikes or their exact timing, though the Houthi TV reported it was in the past 24 hours.

A Yemeni soldier inspects the damage at the Sanaa International Airport on May 7, 2025. (Photo by Mohammed Huwais / AFP)

Also on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had intercepted a drone coming from the east, likely from Yemen.

The Houthi attacks came a day after Israeli Air Forces severely damaged Houthi-held Sanaa International Airport and Hodeidah port on the Red Sea in a series of deadly airstrikes.

On Tuesday, the United States and Houthis agreed to an Oman-mediated deal to cease trading attacks after weeks of air strikes.

However, the Houthi group claimed it will continue launching attacks towards Israel until Israel ends its offensive in Gaza and lifts the blockade against Palestinians.