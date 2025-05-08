DI Holds Conference On Demography Impacts On MENA Labor Markets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) launched Wednesday a conference on the impacts of demography on labor markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

International researchers and experts on economics and human development will be engaged in extensive debates in the event held by the School of Economics, Administration, and Public Policy (SEAPP).

The opening session delved into the social and economic obstacles facing women in the regional labor market, leading to low female employment rates in the MENA region.

SEAPP Dean Dr. Ayhab Saad emphasized the importance of exploring the deep links between demographic shifts and labor market developments in the region, emphasizing the urgent need for innovative policies that respond to contemporary economic and social challenges.

The papers submitted on the first day covered several topics, including the impact of the Green Dam Afforestation Program on the labor market in Algeria; intergenerational labor market transformations in the region under the influence of climate shocks; the impact of the closure of displacement camps in Iraq on population welfare, migration and its impact on employment in developing countries, particularly the case of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

Other sessions also addressed the impact of unpaid work on labor markets in Jordan and Palestine, women's economic participation and the impact of the minimum wage rise on infant health in Turkiye.

On Thursday, there will be debates on the impact of demographic shifts on stunting among children in Tunisia, unequal educational opportunities in Lebanon, and shifting reproductive decisions across generations in Egypt. A study of the impact of family law reforms in Morocco on women's labor market participation will also be examined.

The conference is witnessing a significant turnout of academics, researchers, and policymakers from various countries in the region and around the world, reflecting the momentum that demographics and the labor market enjoy as two pivotal issues in sustainable development.