Drone Strikes Hit Fuel Depots In Southern Sudan: Army Source

Port Sudan: Drone attacks launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have set fire to fuel depots in the city of Kosti, in Sudan's southern White Nile state, an army source said on Thursday.

"The militia targeted the fuel depots that supply the state with three drones, causing fires to break out," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity, referring to the RSF, locked in a brutal war with the army since April 2023.

