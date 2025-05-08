Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Strikes Hit Fuel Depots In Southern Sudan: Army Source

Drone Strikes Hit Fuel Depots In Southern Sudan: Army Source


2025-05-08 03:14:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Port Sudan: Drone attacks launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have set fire to fuel depots in the city of Kosti, in Sudan's southern White Nile state, an army source said on Thursday.

"The militia targeted the fuel depots that supply the state with three drones, causing fires to break out," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity, referring to the RSF, locked in a brutal war with the army since April 2023.

MENAFN08052025000063011010ID1109522255

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search