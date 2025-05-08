Opinion The First 100 Days: Trump's Hidden War For Rare Earths, Power, And Global Hegemony

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) In the corridors of power, perception often matters as much as policy. For years, Donald Trump has been painted in global media as an unpredictable showman - a politician whose flamboyant rhetoric and theatrical public persona conceal a lack of strategic depth. Yet as the first 100 days of his second presidency unfold, it becomes increasingly clear that this narrative is dangerously misleading. Trump may play the fool on stage, but behind the curtain, he orchestrates one of the most calculated and ruthless campaigns for global dominance in modern history.

The contrast between Trump's first and second presidencies could not be starker. In his first term, his foreign policy was largely reactive, marked by impulsive decisions and headline-grabbing controversies. His priorities were often driven by domestic political concerns, offering little coherence in international strategy beyond bolstering Israel's position and confronting Iran. However, his return to office has unveiled a leader with a far more deliberate and far-reaching agenda - one that extends from the battlefields of Gaza to the rare earth mines of Ukraine.

Nowhere is this strategic pivot more evident than in Trump's handling of the Middle East. His administration has skilfully exploited the Gaza crisis to recalibrate regional alliances, offering unwavering support to Israel while subtly pressuring Arab states to align with U.S. objectives or risk marginalization. Simultaneously, he has opened new channels of cooperation with Türkiye, recognizing Ankara's pivotal role as a regional powerbroker and potential counterbalance to both Iran and Russia. Unlike his previous term, Trump now treats the Middle East not as a stage for grandstanding but as a chessboard - one where every move is carefully calculated to maximize American influence.

Beyond the Middle East, Trump's ambitions have extended to Ukraine, where a confidential deal involving rare earth minerals has begun to surface. Under the radar, his administration has pursued agreements granting U.S. companies access to critical Ukrainian resources, particularly those vital to the production of advanced military technology and renewable energy systems. This manoeuvre is part of a broader strategy to undermine China's near-monopoly on rare earth elements and secure America's industrial and military supremacy for decades to come.







The implications of this hidden war for resources are profound. China's dominance in the rare earth sector has long been a strategic vulnerability for the United States, one that previous administrations acknowledged but failed to decisively address. Trump, however, views this challenge not as a diplomatic issue but as a commercial opportunity. Like a seasoned merchant, he seeks to outbid and outmanoeuvre his rivals, forming quiet alliances and cutting deals in contested territories. In this context, his apparent chaos and unpredictability serve a purpose - distracting adversaries while advancing a coherent, if ruthless, plan for global hegemony.

Trump's evolving relationship with Türkiye further illustrates this shift. In contrast to the often adversarial tone of his first term, the new administration has pursued a more pragmatic and transactional engagement with President Erdoğan's government. Recognizing Türkiye's strategic position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Trump has moved to strengthen bilateral ties, offering economic incentives and military cooperation in exchange for support on key regional issues. This recalibration reflects a broader understanding that America's influence in the region hinges not solely on military might, but also on forming partnerships with pivotal actors.

Meanwhile, both Russia and China remain central to Trump's calculations. While outwardly maintaining a confrontational posture, his administration has simultaneously sought to exploit fissures within the Sino-Russian alliance, using economic pressure, cyber operations, and diplomatic overtures to weaken the cooperation between Moscow and Beijing. In doing so, Trump hopes to isolate Beijing in its regional ambitions and limit Moscow's capacity to challenge U.S. interests in Europe and the Middle East.

Taken together, the first 100 days of Trump's second term reveal a leader who has learned from past mistakes and returned to power with a far more sophisticated grasp of geopolitical realities. Theatrics remain part of his arsenal, but they now serve a strategic function - distracting critics and disarming opponents while pursuing a relentless campaign for global economic and military dominance.

The world, particularly in the Middle East, would do well to recognize the transformation in Trump's approach. What appeared in his first presidency as reckless improvisation has evolved into calculated ambition. The hidden deals, the realigned alliances, and the ruthless pursuit of underground wealth all point to a leader who is no longer content to merely disrupt the global order but seeks to reshape it in America's favour.

As Trump's plans unfold, one question remains: will the world awaken to the true nature of his ambitions, or remain dazzled by the spectacle - only to realize too late the depth of his designs?

Dr. Marwa El-Shinawy - Academic and Writer