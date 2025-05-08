Canadian Premier requests from Trump to rein in his taunts

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged U.S. President Donald Trump to stop referring to Canada as the "51st state" during their first official meeting at the White House on Tuesday. The comment followed repeated suggestions by Trump that Canada could be absorbed into the United States, claiming the border between the two nations is “artificial.”During their Oval Office discussion, Trump again floated the idea of unifying the countries, describing it as a “wonderful marriage” with “tremendous” benefits, citing his artistic sensibilities and background in real estate development.Carney pushed back firmly, saying that “some places are never for sale,” comparing Canada to institutions like the Oval Office and Buckingham Palace. He emphasized that after speaking with Canadians during his election campaign, it was clear the country is “not for sale, and never will be.” However, he welcomed the idea of strengthening the U.S.-Canada relationship.After the meeting, Carney told reporters he had directly asked Trump to stop using the “51st state” phrase, calling it unhelpful. Still, he acknowledged that Trump, as president, “will say what he wants.”The meeting followed Carney’s recent election win, which gave his Liberal Party a fourth straight term. His campaign had sharply criticized Trump’s trade policies and the U.S. leader’s rhetoric about Canada.Despite ongoing disagreements over tariffs—Trump said they would remain in place no matter what Carney said—both leaders characterized their talks as constructive. Trump told reporters, “Regardless of anything, we’re going to be friends with Canada,” while Carney described the conversation as “wide-ranging” and “very constructive.” Trade negotiations are expected to continue, including at the upcoming G7 summit in Alberta.

MENAFN08052025000045015687ID1109521882