Former Memphis Officers Are Acquitted in Death Case
(MENAFN) Three ex-police officers from Memphis, Tennessee—Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith—were found not guilty on Wednesday in connection with the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
The incident occurred after a 2023 traffic stop and drew widespread attention.
According to various news outlets, the three men were cleared of all state-level allegations, which included accusations of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping.
Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, had attempted to run from law enforcement officers during a January 7 traffic stop.
Officers had forcibly removed him from his vehicle and used pepper spray and a taser on him.
When Nichols was later caught, police reportedly struck, kicked, and hit him with a baton.
He succumbed to his injuries three days after the altercation.
Two additional former Memphis officers, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin, admitted guilt to the charges at the state level and thus did not face trial.
They also accepted responsibility for federal crimes and are currently awaiting their sentences.
Prosecutors contended that the force applied to Nichols was unjustified and lethal, and asserted that each officer bore criminal liability for the collective violence.
They emphasized the obligation of each officer to step in and prevent harm from escalating during the incident.
In contrast, the defense team insisted that the three officers complied with accepted law enforcement protocols.
They highlighted that Martin, who reportedly inflicted the most severe violence by punching and kicking Nichols in the head, was not on trial—suggesting that the wrong individuals were being held accountable.
