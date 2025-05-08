Swarm Oncology To Present At Bio€Quity Europe 2025
Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer at Swarm Oncology will deliver the presentation on Novel Immunotherapy for Solid Cancers.
Details of presentation:
Title: Novel Immunotherapy for Solid Cancers
Presenter: Martin Olin
Session: Cancer Track
Session date and time: 14 May 2025, 12:00pm BST / 1:00pm CEST
Session location: Room 4&5 Bruges Meeting & Convention Centre
About Swarm Oncology
Swarm Oncology is developing novel potent T cell therapies which are designed to overcome major shortcomings of immunotherapy approaches with the goal to drive solid cancers to complete remission.
