Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Swarm Oncology To Present At Bio€Quity Europe 2025


2025-05-08 02:01:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, U.K., May 8 2025 , Swarm Oncology Ltd. (“Swarm Oncology” or“the Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering novel T cell therapies to achieve long-term remission in patients with advanced solid cancers, today announces that it will be presenting at the 25th annual Bio€quity Europe 2025 Conference, taking place from 12-14 May 2025, in Bruges, Belgium.

Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer at Swarm Oncology will deliver the presentation on Novel Immunotherapy for Solid Cancers.

Details of presentation:

Title: Novel Immunotherapy for Solid Cancers
Presenter: Martin Olin
Session: Cancer Track
Session date and time: 14 May 2025, 12:00pm BST / 1:00pm CEST
Session location: Room 4&5 Bruges Meeting & Convention Centre

If you would like to arrange a meeting at the conference, please contact: ...

About Swarm Oncology

Swarm Oncology is developing novel potent T cell therapies which are designed to overcome major shortcomings of immunotherapy approaches with the goal to drive solid cancers to complete remission.

For further information, contact:

Swarm Oncology
...

ICR Healthcare
Mary-Jane Elliott, Davide Salvi, Emily Johnson
...


MENAFN08052025004107003653ID1109521822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search