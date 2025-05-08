US, UK, Australia, Other Countries Issue Travel Warnings For India, Pakistan After Operation Sindoor - Full List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan , several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, has issued travel advisory for both the countries.

The travel directive comes after India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The April 22 attack, carried out by the terror organisation The Resistance Front, killed 26 civilians. Here's look at what the advisories states:

The United States

US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan issued a security alert, titled 'Military Activity and Closed Airspace' that said,“US citizens are reminded of the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.”

The US Embassy also advised American citizens to“depart areas of active conflict if they can safely do so, or to shelter in place,” since Pakistan's airspace has been closed, and many flights have been cancelled.

It also said,“Leave the area if you find yourself unexpectedly in the vicinity of military activities, shelter in place if they cannot relocate, review personal security plan, keep a low profile and be aware of surroundings and carry identification and cooperate with authorities.”

The United Kingdom

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has advised UK nationals to avoid all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, within 10 miles (approximately 16.09 kilometres) of the Line of Control-which serves as the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region-and throughout Pakistan's Balochistan province.

A statement said:“On the night of 6 May (UK Time) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority indicated that it was closing Pakistan airspace for at least 48 hours. There are reports of flights being diverted. British nationals should contact their airline for up-to-date information.”

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities,” it added.

China's foreign ministry advised Chinese citizens to avoid going to areas close to the conflict zone.



Singapore

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Singapore urged its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to India's Jammu & Kashmir and to Pakistan.

"In view of the volatile security situation between India and Pakistan, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India," the statement read.

The advisory further said that Singaporeans must exercise all cautions for their safety, including e-registering with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA at ," the advisory read.

Australia

Australian government has issued an urgent travel alert for citizens intending to visit India or Pakistan.

Smarttraveller raised its advice level for India to“exercise a high degree of caution”, urging Australians to take official warnings“seriously” as tensions flare.

The travel advisory warns of potential flight disruptions due to the closure of airports-particularly in northwest India-and advises that airline schedules may be affected.

Canada has also asked its citizens not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and areas within 10 km of India's border with Pakistan

The Canadian advisory said there has also been artillery fire across the Line of Control (LoC) but“Tensions could increase and the situation could deteriorate rapidly.”

The advisory further asked Canadian citizens to“follow the instructions of local authorities, including air-raid sirens and evacuation orders” and“be vigilant and prepared to shelter in place” if they were in or near the affected areas.

“Violent clashes between militants and security forces occur regularly. Terrorist attacks against security forces have led to civilian casualties. Further attacks could take place at any time. You could find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

It advised against travel within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan“due to the unpredictable security situation.”