SKYWORKS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Skyworks Solutions, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Skyworks on March 3, 2025 with a Class Period from August 8, 2023 to February 5, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Skyworks have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Skyworks' expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Skyworks' ability to expand its mobile business and capitalize on its growth potential by investing in new technologies to diversify its portfolio of offerings.

On February 5, 2025, after market close, Skyworks announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and provided lower-than anticipated revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed its results and low guidance to a“competitive landscape” that had“intensified” in recent years. Following this news, the price of Skyworks' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $87.08 per share on February 5, 2025, Skyworks' stock price fell to $65.60 per share on February 6, 2025, a decline of over 24% in the span of just a single day.

