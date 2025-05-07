Atrack Solutions Named Business Affiliate Of The Council Of Autism Service Providers (CASP)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CASP's Business Affiliate designation recognizes organizations that provide meaningful support and solutions to autism service providers. With over 80,000 professionals represented through its member agencies, CASP plays a critical role in fostering excellence, innovation, and collaboration across the industry.

At ATrack, we believe that technology should simplify the work of providers; not complicate it. That's why our platform was built by clinicians, for clinicians, offering smart tools for real-time supervision, streamlined documentation, integrated assessments, and customizable treatment planning.

Joining CASP as a Business Affiliate reinforces our commitment to helping providers work more efficiently, make data-driven decisions, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for the individuals and families they serve.

"We're honored to join CASP as a Business Affiliate and stand alongside organizations that are shaping the future of autism services. CASP is at the vanguard of clinical excellence, innovation, and the standardization of best practices and we're proud to support their mission of raising the bar across our field. At ATrack, we share that vision. With a clinical-first approach and software built by clinicians for clinicians, our mission is to create intuitive, outcome-driven tools that empower providers to deliver exceptional care with confidence. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to supporting professionals on the front lines and helping them scale their impact through smarter, more adaptive technology."

- Yakov Halberstam, CEO, ATrack Solutions

As part of this new relationship, ATrack looks forward to contributing to the CASP community, supporting its members through collaborative partnerships, and continuing to innovate in ways that elevate service delivery and operational sustainability in the autism services space.

For more information about CASP and its Business Affiliate Program, visit casproviders .

About ATrack Solutions

ATrack Solutions is a technology platform designed specifically for ABA, autism service providers, school districts and behavioral support. Built with clinical insight at its core, ATrack offers streamlined documentation, intelligent treatment planning, and integrated supervision tools that enhance both compliance and care quality. Learn more at atracksolutions .

SOURCE ATrack Solutions