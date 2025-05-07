Palace Studios Unveils Private Gym And Strength Training Spaces In Central Hong Kong With Booking Via Mobile App

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong Island, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Palace Studios, renowned for redefining private fitness experiences in Hong Kong, has announced the grand opening of two strength training studios: Palace Four and Palace Five. Strategically located at 2/F, Winsome House, 73 Wyndham Street, Central, these studios epitomise luxury and exclusivity, catering to discerning personal trainers and their elite clients.​ For further information or to arrange a private tour of Palace Four and Palace Five, please visit .

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Central Hong Kong, adjacent to the illustrious Lan Kwai Fong and SoHo districts, Palace Four and Palace Five offer unparalleled accessibility to fitness. These state-of-the-art facilities are meticulously designed to provide an intimate and sophisticated environment, ensuring a bespoke fitness journey for every client.​







Palace Four stands as a testament to Palace Studios' commitment to excellence. Outfitted with top-tier strength training equipment from well-known brands such as Atlantis, Eleiko, and Concept2, the studio empowers personal trainers to craft individualised programmes that resonate with the unique aspirations of their clients. The harmonious blend of cutting-edge equipment and elegant design fosters an atmosphere where clients can work on their fitness in privacy and comfort.​

Complementing Palace Four, Palace Five embodies the pinnacle of fitness innovation. The studio features an impressive array of premium strength-training gear, including dual adjustable pulleys, incline hyperback extensions, lat row combos, leg extension/leg curl combos, leg platforms, pendulum squats, power racks, and air bikes. This curated selection ensures that personal trainers have the tools to deliver comprehensive and effective workouts, tailored to the nuanced needs of their clients.​ The seamless integration of sophisticated design, premium amenities, and a tranquil ambiance positions these studios as the quintessential choice for instructors dedicated to offering a high-end service.

Embracing the synergy of technology and luxury, Palace Studios introduces an intuitive mobile app that streamlines the booking process. This platform allows personal trainers and wellness professionals to reserve studio time with ease, offering flexibility that aligns with the dynamic schedules of their high profile clients. The app's user-friendly interface ensures that securing a private, fully-equipped space is both convenient and efficient.

Beyond providing exceptional fitness facilities, Palace Studios is devoted to fostering holistic well-being. The studios are equipped with advanced air purification systems, eco-friendly materials, and sustainable practices that underscore a commitment to health and environmental consciousness. This dedication ensures that every session not only enhances physical vitality but also contributes to overall wellness in a setting that aligns with contemporary values.​

Palace Studios extends an exclusive invitation to fitness instructors and personal trainers seeking a distinguished venue that mirrors the sophistication of their practice. Palace Four and Palace Five offer an unparalleled opportunity to elevate the fitness experience for both instructors and clients, setting a new standard for private fitness spaces in Hong Kong.​

The Palace Studios concept is also a win-win for local Hong Kong landlords. By transforming underutilised central Hong Kong premises into premium fitness studios, Palace Studios enhances properties' long-term value and revitalises city centre commercial areas. This makes it a win-win partnership for Palace Studios and local property owners.

Palace Studios is at the forefront of revolutionising private fitness in Hong Kong, offering exclusive, on-demand studios equipped with premium amenities. Centrally located, Palace Studios provides personal trainers and wellness professionals with the ideal environment to deliver exceptional, personalised fitness experiences to their clients.​ Find out more at .

###

For more information about Palace Studios, contact the company here:

Palace Studios

Information

+852 9878 5785

...

46 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong

CONTACT: Information